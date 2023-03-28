Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

Boys In The Band — Alabama tribute. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $62-$79.

Jonny Lyons & the Pride — Friday, April 7, bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., gates open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m. Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets: $20.

Calendar

Wednesday, March 29

Whalen — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Doug Sheen — 6-9 p.m., Pink House Resort, 201 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.

Thursday, March 30 Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Kenny Jones — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 8 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, March 31

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Stella & Me — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, April 1

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Hifi Unplugged — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Coy Corner — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

J. Henry — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, April 2

Tom Stanfield — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Glenn Davis Sunday blues jam — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois. Sign up with Glenn to play.

Tuesday, April 4

Doghouse Roses — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Wednesday, April 5

Chinsey — 6-8:30 p.m., Legends Food & Spirits, W3731 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Thursday, April 6

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Friday, April 7

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Mike Knauf — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, April 8

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Ivy Ford Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Kevin Cline — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Chinsey — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Cline — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union