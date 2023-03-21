Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at Bikg gigs newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. N.E.W. Dueling Pianos — Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, doors open 6:30 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, . Tickets: $30, purchase online. lakelawnresort.com Boys In The Band — Alabama tribute. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, . Tickets: $62-$79. belfrymusictheatre.com
Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. . Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290. Doug Sheen — 6:30-9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva. Big Al Wetzel — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Steve Weber — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290. Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva. Simply Yacht Rock — 7-10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.
Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., The Lounge at Delavan Lake Store, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery. Indigo Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Lola Blu — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Big Al Wetzel Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge. Super Dave — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290. Genevieve Paur — 7-10 p.m., The Lounge at Delavan Lake Store. Milwaukee Blues Collective — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy. Dirty Canteen — 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield. Close Call birthday bash — 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Three band members have March birthdays. Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort. Glenn Davis blues jam — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois. Sign up with Davis to play. Michelle Warnecke — 3-6 p.m., Next Door Pub Lakeside, W4118 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva. Whalen — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290. Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290. Kenny Jones — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s. Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery. Stella & Me — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290. Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge. Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery. Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Hifi Unplugged — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling. J. Henry — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom. Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.
Sonic tonic: Most relaxing albums ever made
10. Steve Roach, "Quiet Music 1"
Grammy-nominated artist Steve Roach. There are three “Quiet Music” albums, each one released on cassette in 1986. All are aptly titled, and all are very relaxing. But the least “electronic” sounding of the three is the first one. “Quiet Music 1” consists of two songs, each one over 30 minutes — perfect for nap time.
Contributed, steveroach.com
9. Brian Eno, "Ambient 1: Music For Airports"
Brian Eno, shown here in 2013 during the digital festival TagDF in Mexico City, popularized the term “ambient music.” His 1978 album “Ambient 1: Music For Airports” is a dreamy set of songs featuring piano, synthesizer and wordless vocals.
Ivan Pierre Aguirre, AP
8. Craig Kupka, "Clouds: New Music for Relaxation"
Cover of Craig Kupka’s “Clouds: New Music for Relaxation.” In the 1970s and 80s, Kupka made albums dedicated to dance techniques and relaxation.
7. Joanna Brouk, "Hearing Music"
The cover for Joanna Brouk’s “Hearing Music,” a 22-song compilation released in 2016. Brouk self-produced her own albums until the mid 1980s, when she retired from music and became a professional writer. She died in 2017.
6. Deuter, "Ecstasy"
Pioneering New Age artist Deuter has been active since the early 1970s. His album “Ecstasy” is a soothing blend of eastern and western styles of music.
Contributed, New Earth Records
5. Fumio, "Meditation"
The cover of Fumio Miyashita’s “Meisou,” which was released in the U.S. in 1995 under the title “Meditation.” The Zen-inspired synthesizer arrangements are sparse and repetitive, but they never overstay their welcome.
4. Hiroshi Yoshimura, "Music For Nine Post Cards"
The cover for Hiroshi Yoshimura’s “Music For Nine Post Cards,” which was released in the U.S. in 2018. It was first released in 1982. Yoshimura’s minimal compositions — mostly performed using only electric piano and organ — have a fragile beauty.
3. Scott Fitzgerald, "Bamboo Waterfall"
The cover for Scott Fitzgerald’s “Bamboo Waterfall,” which includes the use of over 40 different wind chimes and bells. The album consists of an hour of nature sounds with wind instruments and occasional electric piano, but mostly specially tuned chimes and wind bells mingle with a soundscape of birds and running water.
2. Laraaji, "Essence/Universe"
Brian Eno discovered Laraaji while the latter was performing his electronically modified zither on the streets of New York City. On his 1987 album “Essence/Universe," Laraaji takes his celestial zither strums through various effects. This year, Laraaji turns 80. He tours regularly and was recently featured in The New Yorker.
Contributed, All Saints Records
1. Steven Halpern, "Spectrum Suite"
Steven Halpern, shown here arriving at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in 2013, is another New Age pioneer who has produced a vast and important body of work. Halpern's electric piano tones are the most soothing ever recorded, as evidenced on this album, which has changed titles and tracklists more than once over the last 47 years. The basic album was first released in 1975 as "Christening For Listening." After customer complaints over the original fast song that ended the album, Halpern re-released the album as "Spectrum Suite" in 1976, deleting the song. A 45th anniversary edition of "Spectrum Suite" collects most of the different tracks that appeared in subsequent reissues, making it the essential version.
Jordan Strauss, Invision/AP
