Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

N.E.W. Dueling Pianos — Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, doors open 6:30 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $30, purchase online.

Boys In The Band — Alabama tribute. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $62-$79.

Calendar

Wednesday, March 22

Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. .

Thursday, March 23

Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Doug Sheen — 6:30-9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, March 24

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Steve Weber — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Simply Yacht Rock — 7-10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., The Lounge at Delavan Lake Store, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Saturday, March 25

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Indigo Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Lola Blu — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Big Al Wetzel Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Super Dave — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Genevieve Paur — 7-10 p.m., The Lounge at Delavan Lake Store.

Milwaukee Blues Collective — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Dirty Canteen — 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Close Call birthday bash — 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Three band members have March birthdays.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sunday, March 26

Glenn Davis blues jam — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois. Sign up with Davis to play.

Michelle Warnecke — 3-6 p.m., Next Door Pub Lakeside, W4118 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Wednesday, March 29

Whalen — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, March 30

Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Kenny Jones — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s.

Friday, March 31

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Stella & Me — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Saturday, April 1

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Hifi Unplugged — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

J. Henry — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

