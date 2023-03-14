Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gigs
George Maurer Group — Saturday, March 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Big Foot High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth, bigfootfinearts.org. Tickets: $35 adults; $25 adults for tickets in the 100 and 500 sections; $10 youth; $5 youth for tickets in the 100 and 500 sections. Go online to purchase and for more details.
N.E.W. Dueling Pianos — Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, doors open 6:30 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $30, purchase online.
Calendar
Wednesday, March 15
Mac Corey — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Thursday, March 16
Mike Van Dyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Friday, March 17
Jacob Halbur — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Jeff Walski — 6-9 p.m., New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.
Small Batch Trio — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.
The Thompson Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Southern Stop, N1083 County Road U, Bloomfield. Part of The Southern Stop’s St. Paddy’s Party.
DJ Mantas — 8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Indigo Canyon — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, March 18
Nate Crawford — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Third Chair — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Fiddleface — 5-8 p.m., Lucky Mojo’s, 460 N. Pine St., Burlington.
Blue Rhythm Trio — 6-8 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, Town of Geneva.
Michael Woefel — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.
Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Big Al Wetzel Band — 8 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.
Jeff Walski — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Sunday, March 19
Glenn Davis Sunday blues jam — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois. Sign up with Glenn to play.
Todd Steffenhagen — 3-6 p.m., Next Door Pub Lakeside, W4118 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.
Wednesday, March 22
Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Thursday, March 23
Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Big Al Wetzel — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, March 24
Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Steve Weber — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.
Simply Yacht Rock — 7-10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.
Saturday, March 25
Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Indigo Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Big Al Wetzel Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.
Super Dave — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.