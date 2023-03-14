Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

George Maurer Group — Saturday, March 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Big Foot High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth, bigfootfinearts.org. Tickets: $35 adults; $25 adults for tickets in the 100 and 500 sections; $10 youth; $5 youth for tickets in the 100 and 500 sections. Go online to purchase and for more details.

N.E.W. Dueling Pianos — Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, doors open 6:30 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $30, purchase online.

Calendar

Wednesday, March 15

Mac Corey — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, March 16

Mike Van Dyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, March 17

Jacob Halbur — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Jeff Walski — 6-9 p.m., New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.

Small Batch Trio — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

The Thompson Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Southern Stop, N1083 County Road U, Bloomfield. Part of The Southern Stop’s St. Paddy’s Party.

DJ Mantas — 8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Indigo Canyon — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Saturday, March 18

Nate Crawford — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Third Chair — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Fiddleface — 5-8 p.m., Lucky Mojo’s, 460 N. Pine St., Burlington.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 6-8 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, Town of Geneva.

Michael Woefel — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 8 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Jeff Walski — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Sunday, March 19

Glenn Davis Sunday blues jam — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois. Sign up with Glenn to play.

Todd Steffenhagen — 3-6 p.m., Next Door Pub Lakeside, W4118 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Wednesday, March 22

Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, March 23

Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, March 24

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Steve Weber — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Simply Yacht Rock — 7-10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Saturday, March 25

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Indigo Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Big Al Wetzel Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Super Dave — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

