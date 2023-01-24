Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Jan. 25-Feb. 4, 2023

Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Doug Sheen — 5 p.m., Pink House Resort, 201 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.
Chris Kohn — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Blue Rhythm Duo — 6:30-p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
People are also reading…
Big Al Wetzel Duo — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, Jan. 27
Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Chris Sipos Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Michael Woefel — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.
The Big Al Wetzel Band — 7-10 p.m., Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva.
Live music night — 8 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Tommy Odetto Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.
The Sundown Crowd — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Blue Rhythm Trio — 9 p.m.-midnight, Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
The Doghouse Roses — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Glenn Davis blues jam — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Joe Wray — 4-7 p.m., the Chalet at the Mountain Top in Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Whalen — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Mike VanDyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Friday, Feb. 3
Andy Plunkett — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Nate Christaki — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.
Bodhicitta — 9 p.m., Fat Cat’s, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.
The Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.