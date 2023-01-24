Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Jan. 25-Feb. 4, 2023

Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Doug Sheen — 5 p.m., Pink House Resort, 201 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.

Chris Kohn — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Blue Rhythm Duo — 6:30-p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Duo — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Jan. 27

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Chris Sipos Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Michael Woefel — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

The Big Al Wetzel Band — 7-10 p.m., Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva.

Live music night — 8 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Tommy Odetto Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

The Sundown Crowd — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 9 p.m.-midnight, Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

The Doghouse Roses — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Glenn Davis blues jam — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Joe Wray — 4-7 p.m., the Chalet at the Mountain Top in Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Whalen — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Mike VanDyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Feb. 3

Andy Plunkett — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Nate Christaki — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Bodhicitta — 9 p.m., Fat Cat’s, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

The Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

