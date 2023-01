Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Jan. 18-28, 2023

Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big Gig

Dinner & Concert Series: Downtown Harrison — Saturday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Tickets: $65. First in a three-part dinner and concert series in Pier 290’s Boat Showroom. Downtown Harrison recreates performances by Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and more. Go to pier290.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

Calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Open Mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Whalen — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Friday, Jan. 20

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Nate Christaki — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Live music night — 8 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Indigo Canyon — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Lenny Bains Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Kevin Kennedy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Under Siege — 8 p.m.-midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Jeff Walski — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Sonya & Geoff — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Glenn Davis blues jam — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Chris Kohn — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Jan. 27

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Chris Sipos Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Michael Woefel — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Live music night — 8 p.m., Baker House.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Tommy Odetto Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

The Sundown Crowd — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 9 p.m.-midnight, Herner’s Hideaway.

The Doghouse Roses — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sonic tonic: Most relaxing albums ever made 10. Steve Roach, "Quiet Music 1" 9. Brian Eno, "Ambient 1: Music For Airports" 8. Craig Kupka, "Clouds: New Music for Relaxation" 7. Joanna Brouk, "Hearing Music" 6. Deuter, "Ecstasy" 5. Fumio, "Meditation" 4. Hiroshi Yoshimura, "Music For Nine Post Cards" 3. Scott Fitzgerald, "Bamboo Waterfall" 2. Laraaji, "Essence/Universe" 1. Steven Halpern, "Spectrum Suite"