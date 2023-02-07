Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gig
Symphony of the Sea: Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra Gala Fundraiser — Feb. 11, starts at 6 p.m., Harbormaster Ballroom at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Cost: $100 plus ticketing fees. An evening of orchestral music, an elegant dinner, auctions, dancing and more. Timeline: cocktails and music 6 p.m.; dinner 7 p.m., Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra concert 8 p.m.; and dancing to the Swing Band from 9 to 10:30 p.m. For dinner choices and more details, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/lake-geneva-symphony-gala-2023-tickets-449779852647. To purchase a table, call 262-359-9072 or email lakegenevasymphony@gmail.com.
Calendar
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Mac Corey — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Doug Sheen — 6 p.m., Pink House Resort, 201 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.
Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Feb. 9
D’Lite Duo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Live music — 7-10 p.m., Lobby Lounge at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.
Friday, Feb. 10
Live music — 3-6 and 8-11 p.m., Lobby Lounge at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Delta Rising — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo — 6:10 p.m., Pier 290.
Wire and Nail — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.
Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.
Dirty Canteen — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Live music — 3-6 and 8-11 p.m., Lobby Lounge at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Andy Plunkett — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Rebecca & the Grey Notes — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.
Chris Kohn Duo — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Wheels North — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Monday, Feb. 13
Live music Monday — 6-9 p.m., The Getaway Restaurant on Lake Como, W4190 West End Road, Town of Geneva.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Friday, Feb. 17
Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Ashes & Sand — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Big Al Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.
Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Roundabouts — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Amber Island — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.
Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Un-Hich’d — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.
Rhetoric Vendetta with Solution Unsatisfactory and Size 5’s — 9 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.