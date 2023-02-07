Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gig

Symphony of the Sea: Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra Gala Fundraiser — Feb. 11, starts at 6 p.m., Harbormaster Ballroom at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Cost: $100 plus ticketing fees. An evening of orchestral music, an elegant dinner, auctions, dancing and more. Timeline: cocktails and music 6 p.m.; dinner 7 p.m., Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra concert 8 p.m.; and dancing to the Swing Band from 9 to 10:30 p.m. For dinner choices and more details, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/lake-geneva-symphony-gala-2023-tickets-449779852647. To purchase a table, call 262-359-9072 or email lakegenevasymphony@gmail.com.

Calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Mac Corey — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Doug Sheen — 6 p.m., Pink House Resort, 201 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Feb. 9

D’Lite Duo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music — 7-10 p.m., Lobby Lounge at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Friday, Feb. 10

Live music — 3-6 and 8-11 p.m., Lobby Lounge at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Delta Rising — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6:10 p.m., Pier 290.

Wire and Nail — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Dirty Canteen — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Live music — 3-6 and 8-11 p.m., Lobby Lounge at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Andy Plunkett — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Rebecca & the Grey Notes — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Chris Kohn Duo — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Wheels North — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Monday, Feb. 13

Live music Monday — 6-9 p.m., The Getaway Restaurant on Lake Como, W4190 West End Road, Town of Geneva.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Feb. 17

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Ashes & Sand — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Big Al Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Roundabouts — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Amber Island — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Un-Hich’d — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Rhetoric Vendetta with Solution Unsatisfactory and Size 5’s — 9 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sonic tonic: Most relaxing albums ever made 10. Steve Roach, "Quiet Music 1" 9. Brian Eno, "Ambient 1: Music For Airports" 8. Craig Kupka, "Clouds: New Music for Relaxation" 7. Joanna Brouk, "Hearing Music" 6. Deuter, "Ecstasy" 5. Fumio, "Meditation" 4. Hiroshi Yoshimura, "Music For Nine Post Cards" 3. Scott Fitzgerald, "Bamboo Waterfall" 2. Laraaji, "Essence/Universe" 1. Steven Halpern, "Spectrum Suite"