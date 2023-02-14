Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

Ivy Ford's Dirty 30 Birthday Bash — Saturday, Feb. 25, Studio G at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $12.50 in advance, $15 day of show. With special guest Cesare Salad & the Croutons. Bar and kitchen open 6 p.m. Doors open 7 p.m. Show starts 8 p.m. Purchase tickets online.

NEW Dueling Pianos — Feb. 25, 6-10 p.m., Pier 290 Boat Showroom, 1 Liecthy Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com. Tickets: $75 per person. Note: Tickets may be sold out already. Check online. Part Two of the three-part Dinner & Concert Series at Pier 290.

Calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Grateful Dead night with Billy Farmer — 8 p.m.-midnight, The Village Tap, 1489 Mill St., Lyons.

Friday, Feb. 17

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Ashes & Sand — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Big Al Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Roundabouts — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Amber Island — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Un-Hich’d — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Rhetoric Vendetta with Solution Unsatisfactory and Size 5’s — 9 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Brett Gaertner — 4-7 p.m., The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses.

Thursday, Feb. 23

The Sundown Crowd — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie's, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Feb. 24

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

D'Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Xeno & Joe — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Sonic tonic: Most relaxing albums ever made 10. Steve Roach, "Quiet Music 1" 9. Brian Eno, "Ambient 1: Music For Airports" 8. Craig Kupka, "Clouds: New Music for Relaxation" 7. Joanna Brouk, "Hearing Music" 6. Deuter, "Ecstasy" 5. Fumio, "Meditation" 4. Hiroshi Yoshimura, "Music For Nine Post Cards" 3. Scott Fitzgerald, "Bamboo Waterfall" 2. Laraaji, "Essence/Universe" 1. Steven Halpern, "Spectrum Suite"