Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gigs
Ivy Ford's Dirty 30 Birthday Bash — Saturday, Feb. 25, Studio G at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $12.50 in advance, $15 day of show. With special guest Cesare Salad & the Croutons. Bar and kitchen open 6 p.m. Doors open 7 p.m. Show starts 8 p.m. Purchase tickets online.
NEW Dueling Pianos — Feb. 25, 6-10 p.m., Pier 290 Boat Showroom, 1 Liecthy Drive, Williams Bay, pier290.com. Tickets: $75 per person. Note: Tickets may be sold out already. Check online. Part Two of the three-part Dinner & Concert Series at Pier 290.
People are also reading…
Calendar
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Kenny Jones — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.
Grateful Dead night with Billy Farmer — 8 p.m.-midnight, The Village Tap, 1489 Mill St., Lyons.
Friday, Feb. 17
Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Ashes & Sand — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Big Al Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.
Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.
Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Roundabouts — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Amber Island — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.
Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Un-Hich’d — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Rhetoric Vendetta with Solution Unsatisfactory and Size 5’s — 9 p.m., Magpie’s Den & Pen, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Brett Gaertner — 4-7 p.m., The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses.
Thursday, Feb. 23
The Sundown Crowd — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Big Al Wetzel Band — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie's, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, Feb. 24
Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
D'Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Big Al Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.
Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Xeno & Joe — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.
Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.