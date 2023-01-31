Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 1-11, 2023

Getting help with the bills from the parents is seen as the norm for plenty of adults. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Chartway Credit Union.
Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Big gig
A Tribute to the Original Winter Dance Party — An homage to “The Day the Music Died,” recreating the last time Buddy Holly, Ritchie Vallens, the Big Bopper and Dion DiMucci shared the stage. With performers
Zachary Stevenson as Holly, Jacob Roman as Vallens, Vasily Deris as the Big Bopper and Kieran McCabe as DiMucci. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 2-4, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $68-$79. NOTE: Feb. 4 performance is sold out. As of Jan. 30, only six seats were left for the Feb. 2 and 3 performances. Calendar
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dead at 64 Van Wailin’ — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Jeff Trudell — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Mike VanDyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290. Andy Plunkett — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290. Nate Christaki — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva. Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Bodhicitta — 9 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Rock Central House Band — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of Lake Geneva Winterfest. Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery. Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge. Telstar — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290. Indigo Canyon — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy. The Mackenzie O’Brien Band — 8 p.m., 2 Brothers Bar & Grill, N1161 Clover Road, Bloomfield. The Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Big Al Wetzel Band — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Riviera Ballroom. Part of Lake Geneva Winterfest. Mac Corey — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290. Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses. D’Lite Duo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290. Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery. Delta Rising — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. D’Lite Duo — 6:10 p.m., Pier 290. Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten and the Ridge. Dirty Canteen — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill. Andy Plunkett — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery. Rebecca & the Grey Notes — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge. Chris Kohn Duo — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290. Wheels North — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.
Sonic tonic: Most relaxing albums ever made
10. Steve Roach, "Quiet Music 1"
Grammy-nominated artist Steve Roach.
Contributed, steveroach.com
9. Brian Eno, "Ambient 1: Music For Airports"
Brian Eno, shown here in 2013 during the digital festival TagDF in Mexico City, popularized the term “ambient music.” His 1978 album “Ambient 1: Music For Airports” is a dreamy set of songs featuring piano, synthesizer and wordless vocals.
Ivan Pierre Aguirre, AP
8. Craig Kupka, "Clouds: New Music for Relaxation"
Cover of Craig Kupka’s “Clouds: New Music for Relaxation.” In the 1970s and 80s, Kupka made albums dedicated to dance techniques and relaxation. Today, he is a high school music director.
7. Joanna Brouk, "Hearing Music"
The cover for Joanna Brouk’s “Hearing Music,” a 22-song compilation released in 2016.
6. Deuter, "Ecstasy"
Pioneering New Age artist Deuter has been active since the early 1970s. His album “Ecstasy” is a soothing blend of eastern and western styles of music.
Contributed, New Earth Records
5. Fumio, "Meditation"
The cover of Fumio Miyashita’s “Meisou,” which was released in the U.S. in 1995 under the title “Meditation.”
4. Hiroshi Yoshimura, "Music For Nine Post Cards"
The cover for Hiroshi Yoshimura’s “Music For Nine Post Cards,” which was released in the U.S. in 2018. It was first released in 1982.
3. Scott Fitzgerald, "Bamboo Waterfall"
The cover for Scott Fitzgerald’s “Bamboo Waterfall,” which includes the use of over 40 different wind chimes and bells.
2. Laraaji, "Essence/Universe"
Laraaji used an electronically modified zither to create “Essence/Universe,” which was first released in 1987.
Contributed, All Saints Records
1. Steven Halpern, "Spectrum Suite"
Shown here arriving at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in 2013, Steven Halpern’s “Spectrum Suite” is nearing its 45th anniversary.
Jordan Strauss, Invision/AP
