Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 1-11, 2023

Big gig

A Tribute to the Original Winter Dance Party — An homage to “The Day the Music Died,” recreating the last time Buddy Holly, Ritchie Vallens, the Big Bopper and Dion DiMucci shared the stage. With performers Zachary Stevenson as Holly, Jacob Roman as Vallens, Vasily Deris as the Big Bopper and Kieran McCabe as DiMucci. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 2-4, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $68-$79. NOTE: Feb. 4 performance is sold out. As of Jan. 30, only six seats were left for the Feb. 2 and 3 performances.

Calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Van Wailin’ — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Jeff Trudell — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Mike VanDyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Feb. 3

Andy Plunkett — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Nate Christaki — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Bodhicitta — 9 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Rock Central House Band — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of Lake Geneva Winterfest.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Indigo Canyon — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band — 8 p.m., 2 Brothers Bar & Grill, N1161 Clover Road, Bloomfield.

The Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Big Al Wetzel Band — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Riviera Ballroom. Part of Lake Geneva Winterfest.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Mac Corey — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses.

Thursday, Feb. 9

D’Lite Duo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Feb. 10

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Delta Rising — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo — 6:10 p.m., Pier 290.

Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten and the Ridge.

Dirty Canteen — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Andy Plunkett — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Rebecca & the Grey Notes — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at the Ridge.

Chris Kohn Duo — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Wheels North — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

