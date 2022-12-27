 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 7, 2023

Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gig

New Dueling PianosWednesday, Dec. 28, doors open 6:30 p.m., show 7:30-10:30 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $30.

Calendar

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Open Mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 29

People are also reading…

Van Wailin’ with Brian Mitchell — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Open Mic Night hosted by Eric Erickson — 6-9 p.m., The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington. Sign-up 6 p.m. First performer hits the stage 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Nicole Devine — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Trinadora — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Four Wheel Drive — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Doghouse Roses — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva. Visit DJ’s In The Drink on Facebook for more about its New Year’s Eve celebration.

Sawdust Symphony — 9 p.m., Archives Bar and Grill, 356 N. Pine St., Burlington.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Tom Stanfield — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Doghouse Roses — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Open Mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Mike Van Dyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Jan. 6

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Ludy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Nate Crawford — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamie Dornan not surprised by Bond rumours