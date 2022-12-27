Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 7, 2023

Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying dates with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gig

New Dueling Pianos — Wednesday, Dec. 28, doors open 6:30 p.m., show 7:30-10:30 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $30.

Calendar

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Open Mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Van Wailin’ with Brian Mitchell — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Open Mic Night hosted by Eric Erickson — 6-9 p.m., The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington. Sign-up 6 p.m. First performer hits the stage 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Nicole Devine — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Trinadora — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Four Wheel Drive — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Doghouse Roses — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva. Visit DJ’s In The Drink on Facebook for more about its New Year’s Eve celebration.

Sawdust Symphony — 9 p.m., Archives Bar and Grill, 356 N. Pine St., Burlington.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Tom Stanfield — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Doghouse Roses — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Open Mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 8:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Mike Van Dyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Jan. 6

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Ludy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Nate Crawford — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

