Artist names in bold below.

Big gigs

Jonny Lyons & the Pride — Friday, April 7, bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., gates open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m. Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets: $20.

Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra — Saturday, April 15, shows at 2 & 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $62-79.

Head’s All Empty — April 15, bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., gates open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets: $10.

Calendar

Wednesday, April 5

Chinsey — 6-8:30 p.m., Legends Food & Spirits, W3731 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Thursday, April 6

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Friday, April 7

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Mike Knauf — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, April 8

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Ivy Ford Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Kevin Cline — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Chinsey — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Cline — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sunday, April 9

Kevin Cline — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Tuesday, April 11

Ben Barels — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Thursday, April 13

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Friday, April 14

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Matthew Adam — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Big Al & Jimbo — 7-10 p.m., Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Mike Knauf — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, April 15

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Brido Music: Tim and Nate — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Trinadora — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Kevin Cline — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Phil Calkins — 7-10 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Jeff and Kurt — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Cline — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union