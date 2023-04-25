Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama with special guests Cesare Salad & the Spicy Croutons — Saturday, April 29, bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., gates open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets: $15 general admission. Purchase at lghom.com.

Jenene Caramielo — Celine Dion tribute. Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets: $62-79. Purchase at belfrymusictheatre.com.

Jonny Lyons & the Pride: A Night With the King — May 5, bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets: $25, general admission, first come first serve seating. Purchase at lghom.com.

Calendar

Wednesday, April 26

Frank Whiting — 5-8 p.m., House of Bogini, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, April 27

Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, April 28

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Blue Rhythm Duo — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Dave Coy — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Chinsey — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Saturday, April 29

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Pieptone — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Andrew Scott Denlinger — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Uncle Frank — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Ludy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, April 30

Indigo Canyon Duo — 3-6 p.m., Next Door Pub Lakeside, W4118 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Tuesday, May 2

Doghouse Roses — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Wednesday, May 3

Doug Sheen — 6-9 p.m., Pink House Resort, 201 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.

Thursday, May 4

Open mic night — 6 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Friday, May 5

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Blue Rhythm — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Saturday, May 6

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Wait What — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union