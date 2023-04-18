Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

EleMenTrio — Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $62-79.

The Everly Set — Everly Brothers tribute. Friday, April 21, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $62-79.

Miles Over Mountains — Saturday, April 22, bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., gates open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s Studio G, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $12.50 advance, $15 day of show.

Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama with special guests Cesare Salad & the Spicy Croutons — Saturday, April 29, bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., gates open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets: $15 general admission.

Calendar

Wednesday, April 19

Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis — 8-11:30 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Thursday, April 20

Mac Corey — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Frank Whiting — 6:30-9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Friday, April 21

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Tommy Odetto Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Exit Plan — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Saturday, April 22

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Indigo Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Cover Story: An Acoustic Experience — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Big Al Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Gebel Girls — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store.

Ivy Ford Band — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Tuesday, April 25

D’Lite Duo — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Wednesday, April 26

Frank Whiting — 5-8 p.m., House of Bogini, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, April 27

Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 10 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, April 28

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Blue Rhythm Duo — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Dave Coy — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Chinsey — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Saturday, April 29

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Pieptone — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Andrew Scott Denlinger — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Ludy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union