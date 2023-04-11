Artist names in bold below. The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra — Saturday, April 15, shows at 2 & 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $62-79.

Head’s All Empty — April 15, bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., gates open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s Studio G, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $10.

EleMenTrio — Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $62-79.

The Everly Set — Everly Brothers tribute. Friday, April 21, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $62-79.

Miles Over Mountains — Saturday, April 22, bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., gates open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s Studio G, lghom.com. Tickets: $12.50 advance, $15 day of show.

Calendar

Wednesday, April 12

Whalen — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, April 13

D’Lite Duo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Friday, April 14

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Matthew Adam — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al & Jimbo — 7-10 p.m., Biergarten at The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Mike Knauf — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, April 15

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Brido Music: Tim and Nate — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Trinadora — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Kevin Cline — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Lara Bell Duo — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Phil Calkins — 7-10 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Michael Whalen — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Jeff and Kurt — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store.

Matt Meyer — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

D’Lite Duo — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Cline — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, April 16

Rock Central Kids Show — 2-5 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Glenn Davis Sunday Blues Jam — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Tuesday, April 18

Leah Ina Marie Rachuj — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Wednesday, April 19

Terry Byrne — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, April 20

Mac Corey — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Frank Whiting — 6:30-9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Live music in the lobby — 7-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Friday, April 21

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Tommy Odetto Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store.

Exit Plan — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Saturday, April 22

Live music in the lobby — 3-6 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Indigo Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Big Al Duo — 7-10 p.m., The Biergarten at The Ridge.

Doghouse Roses — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Gebel Girls — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store.

Ivy Ford Band — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Live music in the lobby — 8-11 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union