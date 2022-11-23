 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Where to hear live music around Lake Geneva Nov. 23 and Thanksgiving weekend

Big Al Wetzel Band

Big Al Wetzel.

 Dennis Hines

The following information is subject to changes, including cancellations. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gig

Little Monsters: A Tribute to Lady Gaga — Starring Cynthia Starich. Saturday, Nov. 26, Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St. Tickets: $30. To purchase and for more information, go to www.lakelawnresort.com/events/little-monsters-a-tribute-to-lady-

gaga.

Calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Chris Kohn — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Big Al Wetzel — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

People are also reading…

Open Mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Blue Rhythm Duo — 8-11 p.m., Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Nov. 25

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Jeff & Ben Show — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge.

Simply Yacht Rock — 7-10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 8 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

TRIAD — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge.

Van Wailin’ with Brian Mitchell — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Head’s All Empty — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

The Big Al Wetzel Band performs during the Lake Geneva Oktoberfest pre-party at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy birthday, Miley Cyrus! Five things you may not know about the singer