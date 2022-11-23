Where to hear live music around Lake Geneva Nov. 23 and Thanksgiving weekend

The following information is subject to changes, including cancellations. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gig
Little Monsters: A Tribute to Lady Gaga — Starring Cynthia Starich. Saturday, Nov. 26, Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St. Tickets: $30. To purchase and for more information, go to www.lakelawnresort.com/events/little-monsters-a-tribute-to-lady-
Calendar
Chris Kohn — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Big Al Wetzel — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Open Mic — 7-11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Blue Rhythm Duo — 8-11 p.m., Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Glenn Davis blues jam — 9 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff & Ben Show — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge.
Simply Yacht Rock — 7-10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel — 8-11 p.m., Harpoon Willie’s, 8 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
TRIAD — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge.
Van Wailin’ with Brian Mitchell — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.
Head’s All Empty — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Sonic tonic: Most relaxing albums ever made
10. Steve Roach, "Quiet Music 1"
9. Brian Eno, "Ambient 1: Music For Airports"
8. Craig Kupka, "Clouds: New Music for Relaxation"
7. Joanna Brouk, "Hearing Music"
6. Deuter, "Ecstasy"
5. Fumio, "Meditation"
4. Hiroshi Yoshimura, "Music For Nine Post Cards"
3. Scott Fitzgerald, "Bamboo Waterfall"
2. Laraaji, "Essence/Universe"
1. Steven Halpern, "Spectrum Suite"
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!