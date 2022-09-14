What's happening around Lake Geneva Sept. 14-24: 12 things to do

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

12 things to do

1. Honky Tonk Festival – Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18, Downtown Lake Geneva. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for event updates. Tickets: $55. Live music, entertainment, line dancing, beer tasting, vendors, food and drinks in Seminary Park and throughout town. See article in this week’s Resorter for more details.

2. Richmond’s Sesquicentennial Weekend — Sept. 16-18, various activities in locations throughout Richmond, Illinois, richmond-il.com or visit the event page on Facebook.

The village just south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a ball, walking tour, games, giveaways, a classic car show, wine walk, live music, Touch-A-Truck, a hike and more. Many events are free, but some require tickets.

Among the activities are:

The McConnell Ball — Dancing, drinks, silent auction, a viewing of a never-before-seen collection of paintings by map artist and former Richmond resident Eugene Derdeyn. Event is Sept. 16, 7-10 p.m., at Historic Memorial Hall, 10308 Main St. Tickets: $50. Purchase at www.wamcconnellfoundation.org.

Richmond’s Wine Walk — For ages 21 and older. Enjoy over 40 samples of selected wines, bourbon and tequila tasting stations, appetizers, wine glass and lanyard and a complimentary bottle of wine. Check-in Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at the Downtown Gazebo, 10314 Main St. Tickets: $45 before Sept. 16, $50 at check-in. Rain or shine event.

Historic Cemetery Tour — A docent will lead a guided tour which features costumed enactors and narrators in an effort to educate about the influential people who shaped Richmond into what it is today. Tours are Sept. 17, 5 and 7 p.m. Rain date: Sept. 18, 5 and 7 p.m. Meet at the Richmond Grade School parking lot across from the Richmond Cemetery, 5815 Broadway St. Tickets: $10 advance, $15 day of activity.

3. East Troy Chamber 25th Annual Golf Outing — Friday, Sept. 16, 11:30 a.m., Evergreen Golf Club, N6246 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn, easttroy.org. Cost: $100 per person, $25 for dinner only. Spend the day on the golf course with 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch, beer, and a chicken and fish fry dinner. Four-person scramble. Registration and warm-up at the beginning. Shotgun start 12:30 p.m. Dinner and prizes at 5:30 p.m.

4. Falz Fest Alzheimer’s Fundraiser — Sept. 16, gates open 5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, lghom.com. Tickets: $50 VIP, $20 adults at the door, $15 adults prior to event, $10 ages 5-12, free ages 5 and younger. Email jsherman@primexinc.com with questions.

Silent auction, raffle, food trucks and live music at this grunge-themed night of music around the campfire. House of Music student group performs 5:30-6 p.m., How Rude! 90s tribute band 6:30-8:30 p.m.

5. Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Saturday, Sept. 17, Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, act.alz.org/Walworth.

Take a walk along the Geneva Lake Shore Path to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s Disease. Event opens at 8:30 a.m., with opening ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Walk starts at 10 a.m. After walk, participants can have a complimentary pre-wrapped hot dog lunch grilled by the Lake Geneva Jaycees. Live music by Petty Thieves. Aaron Sims, announcers for the Milwaukee Admirals, will be the event emcee.

6. Scarecrow Fest — Sept. 17, Downtown Delavan. Visit the Facebook event page for schedule and more details.

The 22nd annual Scarecrow Fest has fun activities for the whole day, including a car show; live entertainment and music from Cedric Square, Head’s All Empty, Cheryl & the Down Home Boys, Strutter and more; the Guided Tractor WallDog Tour; a petting zoo; a geocache scavenger hunt; pumpkin carving; chainsaw carving; a duck raffle; DIY scarecrow kits; free pumpkins; food and beer; and more. Admission and parking are free. Scarecrow kits are $10.

7. Sweet Corn Fest — Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, Walworth. Visit Pearce’s Facebook page for event updates. An auto show with live music by the Gravity of Youth.

8. Hoe Down Thrown Down — Sept. 17, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. In celebration of Lake Geneva’s first Honky Tonk Festival, Thumbs Up is throwing a country dance party featuring DJ Jones.

9. A Night of Intrigue Celebrating the Memory of Margaret Downing — Tuesday, Sept. 20, Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, treehouseforkids.net. Tickets: $100 for concert, $200 for VIP reception and private concert. Limit of 100 VIP tickets available. Limited space, RSVP.

During her life, Downing was a Walworth County Board supervisor and Town of Geneva administrator, but she was also a longtime advocate and former board president of the Tree House Child and Family Center.

Tree House and Kunes Auto & RV Group are holding a masquerade experience to celebrate Downing, starting at 5 p.m. with an exclusive VIP reception for about 100 guests.

Hors d’oeuvres from Crafty Kitchen, wine, beer, a signature Tito’s cocktail and John “Ludy” Puleo will perform songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and more. A concert by Milwaukee Tool Shed and a live auction begin at 6:30 p.m.

Festive party masks are encouraged throughout the evening, which will end with a sweet treat from Belfry Theatre.

10. Delavan-Darien Rotary Artisan Festival — Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Congdon Gardens, 1424 Hobbs Drive, Delavan. Visit the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club Facebook page for event updates and more information.

Free event with numerous artisans, authors and crafters, plus balloon art, face painting, glitter tattoos, a bounce castle, kids art area, service dog demonstrations and performances by the Delavan Darien High School String Choir and the RC Juggles Variety Show. The festival is also a celebration of the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary.

11. Classic Car & Tractor Show — Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pearce’s Farm Stand. Visit Pearce’s Facebook page for event updates. Classic car and tractor show, along with more modern farming equipment. Concessions available.

12. Murder Mystery Dinner: Death of a Gangster — Sept. 24, 7-9 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com. Tickets: $83.74 with taxes and fees.

A three-course dinner and a unique mystery. Head to the fictitious Dunn Speakeasy in the 1920s for the wedding of the year. With two crime families merging together, someone loses their life and it’s up to those at the dinner to find the murderer. Guests are encouraged to dress up in flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas and fedoras, or regular wedding attire.

Other events

Late Summer Show — Now through Sept. 25, Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

View over 100 works from area artists. There are paintings, drawings, jewelry, ceramics, photographs, carvings and other media from members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. The exhibit is free, open during gallery hours, Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Farmers Markets — Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market: Every Thursday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, horticulturalhall.com; Geneva Outdoor Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., N3252 County Road H, Town of Geneva, genevaoutdoormarket.com; and Whitewater City Market: Every Tuesday through October, 4-7 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater.

Autumn Harvest Fest at the Elegant Farmer — Saturdays & Sundays, Elegant Farmer, elegantfarmer.com.

Elegant Farmer’s annual Autumn Harvest Fest includes apple picking; train, pony and hayrides; a corn maze and laser tag; a farmer’s market and the Smilin’ Barn Café.

According to the Elegant Farmer site, admission and parking are free. Apple prices are $15 a half-peck, $25 a full peck, and $45 a half bushel. Pumpkin pricing: $4 pie pumpkins, $6 medium, $9 large, $12 extra large. Gourds are $1 each, squash $3 each.

Tractor-pulled hayrides are $7 adults, $5 ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. Pony rides: $10. Train rides are through the East Troy Electric Railroad. Tickets are $15 adults, $12.50 seniors, $9.50 children. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit easttroyrr.org.

Corn maze tickets are $7. Children ages 2 and younger free. Last entry into the corn maze is at 4 p.m. Laser tag open to ages 8 and older.

Comedy Night at East Troy Brewery — Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 262-642-2670 or email info@etbrew.com to make reservations. Free event, featuring five or six comedians performing 15- to 20-minute sets.

Second Annual Barn Project — Sept. 16, 17 and 23, 6 p.m.; and Sept. 24, 4 p.m., Sugar Creek Barn, W5907 Pierce Road, Elkhorn, peterstathasdance.com. Tickets: $10 virtual, $15 live. Purchase online.

Peter Strathas Dance returns to Sugar Creek Barn for its second residency, collaborating with dance artists from Wisconsin, Illinois and New York. Featured choreographers Sept. 17 are Dawn Springer and Amy Wilkinson. On Sept. 23 and 24, featured choreographers are Sara Hook and David Parker.

Rummage and pupusa sale — Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Geneva Methodist Church and the Iglesia Metodista Unida La Resurrection, 912 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Pay-what-you-think-is-fair on most items, but some items have price tags. At 3 p.m., customers can take as much as they wish for $7.

Beer Tasting Train — Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m., East Troy Electric Railroad, 2002 Church St., East Troy, easttroyrr.org. Tickets: $76 plus fees. Important note: Only one ticket was available as of this writing. A 2-1/2 hour trip with heavy hors d’oeuvres, and of course, various beers ranging from lagers and ales to weissbiers and steam beers. Tasting led by Michael Rehberg, of Black Point Estate.

Bingo — Tuesday, Sept. 20, Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunter’s Ridge Drive, Genoa City. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Early bird bingo starts 6:45 p.m. Progressive jackpot bingo at 9 p.m., when a prize of $1,110 will go to a single winner in 53 calls or less. Hosted by the Genoa City Lions Club.