What Lake Geneva area resorts are doing for Thanksgiving weekend

Lake Geneva area resorts always go the full nine yards on Thanksgiving, and this year’s no exception.

There are plenty of dinners, lunches, brunches and other activities to celebrate Thanksgiving at resorts and restaurants in Lake Geneva, Fontana, Delavan and the Town of Lyons.

Area resorts are also rolling out their Santa Claus-related holiday activities over Thanksgiving weekend.

Below are the activities scheduled over Thanksgiving weekend at some of the local resorts.

Note: Information is subject to change. Contacting resorts prior to the event is recommended.

The Abbey Resort

269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, 262-275-6811, theabbeyresort.com.

Thanksgiving Dinner — Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 240 West. Cost: $60 adults, $20 ages 4-12. Herb Roasted Turkey and all the trimmings, plus breakfast, seafood favorites, pumpkin pie and more. Go online for full menu. Call 262-275-9000 to make reservations.

Santa’s Landing at The Abbey — Nov. 26, 5-7 p.m. Everyone is invited to celebrate the start of Christmas season when Santa Claus lands at The Abbey Resort. Holiday music, bonfires with popcorn and s’mores, fresh cookies, hot chocolate and photos with the Jolly Old Elf himself are all part of the fun.

Brunch With Santa — Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 240 West. Recurring event, every Sunday, ends Dec. 18. Santa will meet guests during breakfast and brunch at the resort.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, 262-248-8811, grandgeneva.com.

Thanksgiving Day Lunch — Nov. 24, various seating times between 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Geneva ChopHouse, and between 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Ristorante Brissago. Cost: $85 ages 13 and older, $42.50 ages 6-12, $30 ages 3-5 and complimentary for ages 2 and younger.

A traditional Thanksgiving meal by Chef Dustin Urbanik and the Grand Geneva culinary team includes complimentary champagne, a Bloody Mary bar and non-alcoholic beverages. Go online for full menu.

Thanksgiving Day Dinner — Nov. 24, 4-9 p.m. at Grand Café, 5-9 p.m. at Ristorante Brissago, 6-9 p.m. at Geneva ChopHouse. Cost: $45 ages 13 and older, $20 ages 3-12, complimentary ages 2 and younger.

As of this writing, the Grand Geneva website stated menus will be posted soon. However, at all resort restaurants, the regular dinner menus will be available as well as the Thanksgiving specials.

Breakfast With Santa — Starting Monday, Nov. 21, then recurring every Saturday and Sunday morning through Dec. 18, 8-10:30 a.m., resort locations vary. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788. Cost: $45 adults, $25 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. Service charge and tax not included.

Designed for kids, the tableside breakfast offers photo ops with Santa. Guests can arrive dressed up for the photo or in their PJs. Menu includes a Wisconsin cheese and hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon and more from a holiday buffet. Go online for full menu.

The Grandview Restaurant

N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn, 262-248-5690, www.thegrandviewrestaurant.com.

Thanksgiving Buffet — Nov. 24, seating times at 10 a.m., noon and 2 and 4 p.m. Cost: $55 adults, $25 ages 4-12, free for those younger than 4. Call to reserve a table.

Grandview, which is located at The Geneva Inn, boasts a carving station with glazed ham and turkey, traditional Thanksgiving sides, salads and desserts.

Lake Lawn Resort

2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, 262-728-7950, lakelawnresort.com.

Lakeside Thanksgiving Feast — Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., by the resort’s Chef Billings at Lake Lawn’s new restaurant, 1878 on the Lake. Meal includes salads, appetizers, a Shrimp Ice Tower, a Carvery and various entrées and desserts. Go online for full menu. Reservations recommended. Cost: $58.95 adults, $22.95 ages 6-12, complimentary ages 5 and younger. Parties of eight or more will have a 21% gratuity added to their bill.

Three Club Challenge — Nov. 25, cost $30 per two-person team. Registration 9:30-11 a.m. Breakfast and shotgun start 11 a.m. Seven-hole golf tournament on Holes 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17 and 18, but holes subject to change based on course conditions and manager discretion.

Family Glow Party — Nov. 25, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $10-$15. Kid-friendly event with DJ entertainment, glow-in-the-dark games and more.

Breakfast With Santa — Recurring event starts Nov. 26, 9-11:30 a.m. Cost: $24 adults, $13 ages 4-12, complimentary for those 3 and younger. Tax not included. Breakfast buffet with Santa in the Courtyard Garden. Children can take home a DIY ornament. Cash bar available. Scenic wagon ride through the resort departs from conference center every 30 minutes.