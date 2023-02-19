Noted artist to lead painting demo

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation will host nationally known painter Thomas Trausch at its monthly demonstration Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

"A Study of Figures in Art" starts at 7 p.m. at Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. The event is free and open to the public.

Trausch is noted both as a watercolor and oil artist. He has over 1,400 original paintings in private, corporate and public collections, including the Parker Pen Co.; the Fine Arts Museum in Elmhurst, Illinois; Smith-Barney; Morgan Stanley; and in the collection of Oprah Winfrey.

Trausch has exhibited with The Oil Painters of America, is a Master Signature member of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America and has exhibited nationally for the past three decades. He has taught at Gallery 223 and has been featured in past demos.

As a national and regional award winner, Trausch illustrated and co-authored "The Opera House Sketch Book" and has been in various publications. On Feb. 23, he will demonstrate his oil painting technique and vision, plus he will answer questions from the audience.

Gallery 223 also features members’ paintings, drawings, photos, jewelry, pottery, cards and much more. It is open Friday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the winter, it is closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The foundation works to foster a community appreciation of the fine arts through a regular schedule of exhibits, monthly programs, demonstrations and workshops. Its Art in the Park event, a juried fine arts exhibition, is scheduled for Aug. 12 and 13 in Flat Iron Park.

For more information, go to www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org or visit Gallery 223.

Local businesses display work of area artists

A number of businesses in the Geneva Lake area are showcasing artistic expression by displaying works of art by local artists.

Members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation have their work on display throughout February at the following locations.

Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva — Sarah McConnell

Firefly Studio, 13 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn — Sharon Larson

Town Bank, 567 Broad St., Lake Geneva — Robin Russert

The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva — Sybil Brauneis Klug

The Olive Oil Shop, 221 Broad St., Lake Geneva — Sandra Wille

Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn — Robin Russert

Stillwater Coffee Co., 1560 N. Country Club Pkwy., Elkhorn — Silvie Sturmova-Meyer

For more information about the foundation, please see the website at www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

