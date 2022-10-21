Walworth's Agape House celebrates 25 years with Give Them Hope event

WALWORTH — Agape House, a nonprofit dedicated to offering hope and healing to teens who have suffered from trauma, celebrates 25 years of ministering to youth and their families.

To commemorate the milestone, Agape House will kick off a year of sharing its positive impact at the Give Them Hope event on Nov. 10. The annual information and fundraising event will address the importance of resources needed to improve the lives of at-risk students who require alternative schooling, a safe home, mentoring and counseling.

“It’s rewarding and truly exciting to see the tremendous success we’ve had since opening our doors in 1998,” said Pam Patterson, Agape House founder and CEO. “Through the support of loving staff and volunteers, and the generosity of sponsors and donors, Agape House has helped hundreds of children and their families to overcome abusive struggles and defeating beliefs so they can move forward with healthy productive lives.”

Agape House invites the public to hear what they have accomplished and learn their vision for the future. The Give Them Hope event will be held at the Geneva National Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Cost for a gourmet dinner and dessert is $45 per person or $400 for a table of 10. Guests can enjoy a presentation and bid on silent auction items to benefit Agape House. Reservations can be made by Nov. 4 to Christen@AgapeHouseHeals.org or by calling the Agape House office at 262-275-6466.

Since its inception, Agape House has been the only private placement treatment home and school for teens in the state of Wisconsin. The organization has been meeting increasing demand to help girls ages 12 through 18, and boys ages 12 through 16, at its multiple building properties in Walworth. The Give Them Hope event raises funding and awareness of services so Agape House may continue to provide vital resources throughout Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois and grow to meet continuously increasing needs.

“We’ve helped over 300 students since we got our start,” said Patterson. “More and more families are reaching out for services from all of our programs and we’re hopeful that with God’s continued miraculous grace, we’ll keep growing and meeting those needs for another 25 years.”

Agape House is a Christian ministry working to help young women and young men overcome the effects of trauma in their lives.

The Agape House program offers Agape Home, a Christ-centered, non-denominational residential home; Agape School, individualized academics for resident and non-resident teens; mentoring for teens and youth; and counseling services for teens and youth, their families, and the greater community.

Founded by Ben and Pam Patterson in 1998, Agape House is a private, non-profit organization sustained by monetary donations and the work of volunteers.

Visit www.AgapeHouseHeals.org for more information.