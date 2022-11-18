Walworth County children bring Christmas show to the stage in Elkhorn

Lakeland Players Youth Theatre returns to the stage this holiday season with the holiday classic “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

A spinoff of the beloved story by Clement Moore, the play follows the silent creature Izzy the Mouse being shooed from the Moore’s home before Clement is able to finish his poem about Christmas.

Sad and alone, Izzy goes on a journey to the North Pole to see Santa. There, she must unravel a mystery of who is trying to ruin Christmas by sabotaging the toys made by the elves.

Her quest involves meeting several well-known Christmas creatures and a visit with broken toys. Will she return home before Christmas and how will Clement finish the well-known poem?

The show features 39 first- through eighth-graders from Walworth County. It is directed by Pamela Jones, with help from assistant director Sarah Rebernak.

Of the show, Jones said it “is a delight for the whole family and a great way to celebrate the holiday season.”

Showtimes are Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2 to 4, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. at the Historic Sprague Theatre, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

All tickets are $10 and available at Lakeland-players.org, by phoning 262-441-3924, or at the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce. All seats are general admission.