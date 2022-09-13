Walworth County artist's 1930s-50s wood cuts on display in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) is presenting Elwood Warren Bartlett’s wood cut collection in the Cultural Arts Center until Sept. 25.

Born in Walworth County in 1906, Bartlett was a railroad clerk at the Division Engineer’s Office in Milwaukee during the late 1920s.

He was a self-taught artist who created wood engravings as an illustrator and was featured in the Chicago Tribune.

Bartlett created numerous woodblock engravings from the 1930s to the 1950s, most of which were landscapes.

He died in Elgin, Illinois, in 1981. Since his death, Bartlett’s pieces have been displayed in galleries such as the Library of Congress, New York Public Library, Milwaukee Public Library, the West Bend Art Museum, and the corporate collection of the West Bend Mutual Insurance Company.

To learn more about this exhibit, please visit the WAA’s website, www.whitewaterarts.org/bartlett-woodcuts- 2022.

For questions, please reach out to the WAA manager, Ashley McDarison.