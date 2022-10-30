Virtual summit targets Wisconsin food entrepreneurs

UW-Madison Division of Extension Community Food Systems Program is organizing a two-day virtual summit for Wisconsin food entrepreneurs.

The 2022 FEED Summit will be held virtually on Nov. 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Community Food Systems Program’s Food Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development (FEED) Initiative is a statewide program that promotes food entrepreneurship training and net-work development for value-added producers and individuals facing structural barriers to food entrepreneurship.

Extension will kick off the statewide, virtual conference Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., with a keynote from Peter Robertson, of RP Pasta and Tribe 9 Foods. On Nov. 15, at 10 a.m., there will be a keynote from Leah Spicer and Kyle Beach, owners of the Spring Green-based restaurant named Homecoming. Participants will have the opportunity to ask the keynotes questions directly in the virtual session.

“We’re organizing this conference to maximize participants’ opportunities to connect with and learn from experienced food entrepreneurs and food business development experts on topics ranging from co-operative development to financing to food safety,” said Community Food Systems Program Manager Lindsey Day Farnsworth.

Breakout sessions will go in-depth into key aspects of a thriving business model, including Value Propositions, Key Partners, Customer Relationships, Key Resources, Key Activities, Customer Segments, Revenue Streams, Marketing Channels, and Cost Structures. Each session will feature one of Wisconsin’s premier business experts who will introduce an experienced Wisconsin-based food entrepreneur to share examples from their entrepreneurial journey.

“We’re using the Business Model Canvas to ground the amazing stories that our food entrepreneur speakers will share — and to provide business foundations content that is accessible to Wisconsin’s aspiring food entrepreneurs,” Statewide Food Entrepreneurship Specialist Jessica Jane Spayde said.

The business model sessions will help entrepreneurs better understand how to utilize the “Business Model Canvas” framework to improve their business model while providing a useful structure for the virtual conference sessions. Each breakout session includes time for summit participants to ask the speakers questions.

Early bird registration starts at $45 for participants and at $65 for exhibitors. All are welcome to this learning, connecting and promotional space.

Register here at foodsystems.extension.wisc.edu/feed-summit-2022.

A limited number of scholarships are available upon request. For additional information about the FEED Summit, email Extension Community Food Systems Food Entrepreneurship Specialist Jessica Jane Spayde at Spayde@wisc.edu.