Veterans Day events in Lake Geneva: Remembering those who served

“These patriots represent the best of us,” said U.S. President Joe Biden in his proclamation of last year’s Veterans Day.

Every Nov. 11 for over 100 years, the country has honored those who served in the military. This year’s local events prove the community continues that tradition in its own special way.

After World War I ended in the signing of an armistice in 1918, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Armistice Day in 1919, on Nov. 11. The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.

In the Lake Geneva area, there are various ceremonies, assemblies and special events. Below are some of them.

Note: Information is subject to change.

KRC Veterans Day Run Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m., North Railroad Street, Lyons. Cost: Free for advance registration, $10 same day registration with option to purchase swag for an extra $20. Visit the Kenosha Running Company Facebook page to purchase and for more details.

Honor vets, active duty, reserves and military family members by heading onto the White River Trial at this event, which starts and ends in Downtown Lyons. 10K run/walk and half-marathon start at 10 a.m. The 2-mile walk is at 10:15 a.m.

Lake Como Breach Women’s Club’s 2022 Veterans Dinner

Nov. 6, 1-4 p.m., Lake Como Clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive, Town of Geneva.

All vets and their families are welcome. Guests can bring a picture of themselves or family members in uniform to share. Photos will be returned. Cash bar will be open.

Cen-Den Dynamic Dolphin’s Choir Veterans Day Program

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 4:30-5 p.m., Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Central-Denison Elementary School’s choir will perform patriotic songs for the community in the lobby. Audience is invited to join them for a walk to the Library Park poppy sculpture afterward.

Lake Geneva Middle School Veterans Day Celebration

Friday, Nov. 11, 9:30 a.m., school gym, 600 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.

Program includes patriotic music performed by the school’s seventh- and eighth-grade orchestras, bands and choirs, including a combined performance of “God Bless America,” in which the audience can sing along.

Colors will be presented by the Color Guard from American Legion Post 24. Veterans can also introduce themselves and announce when and where they served during a passing of the microphone.

After the assembly, community veterans and those veterans related to students can attend a luncheon at 11 a.m. Lunch will be prepared and made by eighth-graders from Tara Borland’s family and consumer science class.

RSVP for the luncheon by Thursday, Nov. 3, by calling 262-348-3000.

Genoa City Area Veterans Day Assembly Nov. 11, 9:30 a.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City.

All Genoa City area veterans are invited to attend, with a coffee reception following the assembly. Reception will be in the middle school library. Contact Drew Halbesma at 262-279-1053, ext. 1108, for details.

Williams Bay’s Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11, 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial in Edgewater Park, Downtown Williams Bay. Hosted by Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373.