WHITEWATER — William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is the final show of the 2022-23 theater/dance season at UW-Whitewater’s College of Arts and Communication.

Directed by Bruce Cohen, the production run started April 25. Remaining dates are Wednesday to Saturday, April 26 to 30, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m. Performances are in Barnett Theatre. Both the theater and UW-Whitewater Ticket Services can be found in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The plot of the murderous thriller “Macbeth” is that the title character, returned home and celebrated for victory in battle, believes it might be possible to become king. Driven by mystical and sinister prophecies, he and his lady set out on a path of butchery to slake their lust for power.

On choosing “Macbeth,” Cohen called the play “a cautionary tale of political ambition and corrupted power.”

“These themes were front and center during the reign of James I and, sadly, remain contemporary and evergreen to this day,” said Cohen.

The cast for the UW-Whitewater production of “Macbeth” includes Antonio Parra as Macbeth; Erin McKee as Lady Macbeth; Bryce Giammo as Banquo; and Makayla Fedler, Dyamond Jackson, and Abby Frey as the three witches.

Tickets are $16, with an additional $2 charge for tickets purchased at the door during the time of the event. Tickets can be purchased in person, online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222.

For more about UW-Whitewater’s College of Arts and Communication, go to uww.edu/coac.

