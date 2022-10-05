UW-Whitewater's Jazz, Percussion & Symphonic Wind Ensembles part of month's concert lineup

WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater announces nine concerts taking place throughout October.

Starting off on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. is Matthew Onstad, trumpet; and Shuk-Ki Wong, piano.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m., the Symphonic Wind Ensemble will perform.

A solo recital by Michael Dugan is Sunday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Jazz I Ensemble plays Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, there are two performances. The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra performs at Young Auditorium at 3 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., it’s the UW-Whitewater Choirs.

The Percussion Ensemble plays Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

A faculty concert featuring Cristina Ballatori is Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Finishing off the month is a concert performed by the Chancellor’s Quartet and Baroque Ensemble on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

For the first concert, Onstad and Wong will perform a recital featuring a Midwest premiere of work by Eris DeJarnett and works Eric Ewazen and John Stevens.

The Symphonic Wind Ensemble, one of the top ensembles at UW-Whitewater, will showcase a collection of chamber music for winds and percussion, featuring Dr. Benjamin Whitcomb as a soloist in David Maslanks’s “Remember Me.” The second half of the concert will feature the saxophone ensemble.

Dugan, who plays the trombone, is a professor at UW-Whitewater. After stepping down from being the music department chair and while taking a sabbatical this semester, he will perform at the Center of the Arts on Oct. 16. Dugan’s concert, “Outta the Chair Office & Onto the Stage,” will feature works by Jiri Pauer, Abbie Conat, Frank Gulino and Lauren Bernofsky.

The Jazz I Ensemble presents music old and new from the jazz greats to student compositions. The ensemble performs in both large and small groups, in a wide variety of musical styles ranging from swing to funk, to freely improvised music.

The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Prokofiev and Mozart, conducted by Chris Ramaekers.

UW-Whitewater’s Miestersingers, Harmonia, and Concert Choirs are conducted by Robert Gehrenbeck and Brian Leeper. The choir concert will feature works by African American composers Florence Price and Roland Carter, including Carter’s new work in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis: “Make Some Noise, Get in Trouble (Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble),” plus works sung in Spanish by David Brunner, Carlos Guastavino, and Maria Grever, a Mexican-American composer of hit songs from the 1930s and 40s.

The Percussion Ensemble will perform classic percussion ensemble works.

Ballatori, an associate professor, performs the flute Oct. 27, an eclectic program of her favorites from the flute repertoire.

The Chancellor’s Quartet and Baroque Ensemble features talented string area students who perform at campus and community events as ambassadors for the music department. The Baroque Ensemble performs works from around 1600-1750, using historically informed interpretation and instrumentation.

Beyond the nine ticketed events happening this month in the Department of Music, there are a few free events happening for the public as well, including:

Alexis Nungaray, soprano will be performing a student recital on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

The Delta Omicron Fall Recital Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

A student recital by Brandon Terwilliger, saxophone, is Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Concerts are occurring at the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

All music events are in the Light Recital Hall at the Greenhill Center of the Arts unless specified otherwise.

Tickets are $9 adults, or $8 for ages 18 and younger or older than 65. Purchase at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222.