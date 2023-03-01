WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the next show of the Theatre/Dance season, “DanceScapes ’23.”

The production will run from Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, at 2 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 and 8, at 7:30 p.m. The Barnett Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

“DanceScapes ’23” features works from UW-Whitewater student choreographers, faculty members and international dance artist Dr. Jin-Wen Yu, who has created, performed, directed and produced over 100 works.

Barbara Grubel, professor of dance and artistic director of “DanceScapes ’23,” said the show is a platform for students, faculty and guest artists to “play and experiment with the possibilities of what dance can be.”

“We are extremely proud of our students, alumni, faculty and guest artist Jin Wen Yu, who are sharing their work with you,” said Grubel.

Yu is a Patrick M. Virginia Horne Henry-Bascom professor of dance and Vilas Distinguished Achievement professor in the UW-Madison Dance Department.

He has created, performed, directed, and produced in the Americas and Asia. Before his study in the U.S., he was a soloist for the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre.

Yu is a six-time gala concert winner of the American College Dance Association Conference. As the past president of World Dance Alliance-Americas, he has directed international dance festivals in Madison, New York City and Vancouver.

In 1999, Yu founded the Madison-based Jin-Wen Yu Dance and has been presenting its annual concert at Madison since. The company has performed internationally.

Yu has received numerous grants, honors, commissions, and awards, such as the NEA grant, the Outstanding Dance Artist Award from Taiwan, the Wisconsin Arts Board Choreographer Award, the first Madison CitiARTS Commission Signature Grant, the Dane County Arts Grant, among others.

In 2017 and 2018, his works were presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland. Some of his most notable works as a choreographer are “Refresh” (2019), “1-2-1” (2017) “Paged” (2017)

“Paging into the Realm of Imagination” (2017), “Fine Without You/Me?” (2016), “Late Winter” (2016), “Water” (2016), “Dis/connect I” (2015), and “Time to Cut Space (2015), “It is You, You, and You... (2014).”

Tickets are on sale for the performances and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. There is a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door at the time of the event.