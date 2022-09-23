UW-Whitewater faculty take to the stage for Sept. 24 showcase

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater’s Department of Music kicks off its Music Mosaics series Saturday, Sept. 24, with a faculty showcase.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall at the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The entire department faculty will be featured in the showcase — piano, voice, strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion and jazz.

Recital program includes Joseph Horovitz’s “Concertino Classico,” featuring Matt Onstad and Chris Ramaekers, trumpet and Karen Boe, piano; Henri Duparc’s “Three Pieces,” featuring Brian Leeper, baritone and Boe, piano; Philip Glass’ “Four Movements for Two Pianos,” featuring Boe and Sarah Read Gehrenbeck, piano; Benjamin Britten’s “Suite No. 1” and Mark Summer’s “Julie-O,” featuring Benjamin Whitcomb, cello; Gabriel Fauré’s “La bonne chanson,” featuring Rachel Wood, mezzo-soprano and Boe, piano; and Michael Hackett’s “Esox Fables,” featuring Michael Hackett, trumpet, Matthew Sintchak, saxophone, Nick Moran, bass, and Devin Drobka, drums.

Ticket prices are $14 general public, $12 over 65, $7 under 18, and free for UW-Whitewater students. Tickets are on sale at tickets.uww.edu or they can be purchased Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Ticket Services, located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts or by calling 262-472-2222.

All proceeds from the Music Mosaic series go directly towards scholarships for Department of Music students.