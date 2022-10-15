Town of Geneva's Calvary Church to host grandparenting summit

TOWN OF GENEVA — Calvary Community Church is hosting the 2022 Legacy Grandparenting Summit Thursday and Friday, Oct. 20 and 21.

Legacy Coalition’s annual two-day event will be held at the church, which is located at N2620 Harris Road, Town of Geneva.

Billed as the only national conference on Christian grandparenting, the summit aims to offer two inspiring days to help people build their spiritual legacies.

Live from Crosswater Community Church in Jacksonville, Florida, the summit will be livestreamed to hundreds of sites across the U.S.

Calvary Senior Pastor Chuck Cervenka said that the Legacy Coalition’s mission and values align perfectly with Calvary Community Church’s.

“Grandparents play a very important role in the development of their grandchildren into devoted followers of Jesus Christ,” Cervenka said. “We are partnering with the Legacy Coalition in this critically important mission to equip grandparents to break free from the stereotype that their role is just to babysit and entertain the children.”

Larry Fowler, the CEO of the Legacy Coalition said, “Most grandparents are missing important opportunities to pass on their faith to their grandchildren. At Legacy Coalition, we help grandparents grow in their biblical role through our resources and events, so they can have a greater spiritual impact on their families. We are delighted to be working with Calvary Community Church because of their focus on discipleship and their commitment to excellence in all they do.”

The cost to register for the summit is $69.

For more information, go to www.legacycoalition.com/summit, www.legacycoalition.com and calvarycommunity.net.