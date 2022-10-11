TOMORROW: Zebras, Black Point & more Lake Geneva sights on 'Discover Wisconsin'

MADISON — It’s all about Lake Geneva on the next episode of "Discover Wisconsin."

The nation’s longest-running travel and tourism TV series will tour all of Lake Geneva, on land, water, and from the sky Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m.

"Discover Wisconsin" starts its journey on Lake Geneva Cruise Line’s mailboat. Viewers will then go back in time to the Black Point Estate and take a tour of the 130-year-old mansion. From there, walk down the stairs to the Geneva Lake Shore Path and find out why some may say you can find a miracle on the walk.

See zebras, giraffes, antelope, and many other animals at Safari Lake Geneva. This episode also covers Delavan Lake and Lake Como for a quieter escape in the area with plenty of recreation, resorts, and a special Frank Lloyd Wright tour.

Then see the Lake Geneva area from the sky, in a hot air balloon with Lake Geneva Balloon Company.

Go even further up at the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, a historic facility that opened its doors to the public in May. One can study the personality of space and walk in the footsteps of astronomy greats like George Ellery Hale, Edwin Hubble and Carl Sagan.

This episode is an in-depth look into history, arts, culture, science, food and shopping in one of Wisconsin’s most treasured areas.

It airs first Oct. 12 on many major streaming platforms, then on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. Broadcast is on Bally Sports Wisconsin and across local affiliates of the Discover Wisconsin Regional Television Network.

"Discover Wisconsin" can be streamed worldwide on Roku, AppleTV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire, YouTube and discoverwisconsin.com.

For more on this and other episodes or the broadcast schedule in other areas, go to www.discoverwisconsin.com.