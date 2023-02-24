Registration is now live for the 2023 Women’s Weekend Lake Geneva Friday to Sunday, April 28 to 30.

Under the banner theme of “Come Together,” the weekend will have a 1960s and 70s vibe, offering various activities such as wellness classes, wine and food experiences and educational workshops.

Planned social events include a 60s/70s-themed kick-off evening reception at the historic Riviera Ballroom, and a Kunes Boat Cruise on Geneva Lake.

To learn more about the schedule of sessions offered, hotel discounts and local sponsors, and to register for the 2022 Women’s Weekend, visit www.lakegenevawomensweekend.com or go to the Geneva Lake Women's Association (GLWA) Facebook page.

The association is managing the event. Key sponsors include the City of Lake Geneva and Kunes Auto, as well as Advia Credit, Harbor Shores Hotel, Oakfire Pizzeria, Cobian & Company, Loving Lake Geneva, and others.

Proceeds from Women’s Weekend go to the GLWA Philanthropic Fund, which benefits charitable organizations throughout greater Walworth County.

Throughout its history, the association has supported charitable organizations serving those in need.

GLWA was originally an extension of the Lake Geneva Jaycees known as the Lake Geneva Jaycettes. The group of women devoted their time and talents to the community through direct service projects.

In 1986, the group declared itself independent of the Jaycees and became the Geneva Lake Women’s Association.

Throughout its history, GLWA members have been innovators in developing and administering programs to answer the needs and issues facing the Greater Walworth County community including Meals on Wheels, Safety Town, Special Olympics, and many more.

For more information about GLWA, go to its Facebook page or visit www.glwa.net.

