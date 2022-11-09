Things to do around Lake Geneva Nov. 9-19, 2022: Dinner, comedy, mystery & the holidays

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

8 things to do

1. “Big Fish” — Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 12, 1:30 and 7 p.m., Badger High School Auditorium, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $7-11.

Badger’s Performing Arts presents an adaptation of the novel by Daniel Wallace, which also inspired by the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. “Big Fish” is about Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to the fullest and spins incredible, larger-than-life yarns. His son, Will, wants to find the truth behind his father’s tales.

2. Lake Geneva Middle School Veterans Day Celebration — Friday, Nov. 11, 9:30 a.m., school gym, 600 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.

Program includes patriotic music performed by the school’s seventh- and eighth-grade orchestras, bands and choirs, including a combined performance of “God Bless America,” in which the audience can sing along.

Colors will be presented by the Color Guard from American Legion Post 24. Veterans can also introduce themselves and announce when and where they served during a passing of the microphone.

After the assembly, community veterans and those veterans related to students can attend a luncheon at 11 a.m. Lunch will be prepared and made by eighth-graders from Tara Borland’s family and consumer science class.

3. Genoa City Area Veterans Day Assembly — Nov. 11, 9:30 a.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City.

All Genoa City area veterans are invited to attend, with a coffee reception following the assembly. Reception will be in the middle school library. Contact Drew Halbesma at 262-279-1053, ext. 1108, for details.

4. Williams Bay’s Veterans Day Ceremony — Nov. 11, 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial in Edgewater Park, Downtown Williams Bay. Hosted by Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373.

5. Dinner & Comedy Night — Saturday, Nov. 12, with cash bar starting 5 p.m., Evergreen Room at the Evergreen Golf Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn, 262-723-5722, evergreengolf.com/offers-events. Tickets: $65 per person.

Featuring comedians Dan Brennan and Dr. Bill Miller, hosted by Bridget McGuire. Passed appetizers 5:30 p.m. Prime rib, baked cod and Chicken Bruschetta dinner buffet with plated dessert and coffee service 6:30 p.m. Show to follow. Go online to purchase tickets.

6. Joe Diamond, the Official Mind Reader — Nov. 12, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

Diamond, a world record holder for solving the world’s largest corn maze — while blindfolded — gives 10- to 15-minute shows to two to four guests at a time in the Cognac Parlor. Shows are complimentary with any drink order.

7. Murder Mystery Dinner & Show: Who Is the Martian? — Friday & Saturday, Nov. 18 & 19, 6-10 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $80.

A bus from Lake Geneva to O’Hare stops due to engine trouble at Lake Lawn, but the driver counts an extra person on board. The thing is, each passenger has a ticket. How? Does it have anything to do with the increasingly frequent reports of UFO sightings since the Autumnal Equinox? This will be the latest performance by the Brown-Ullstrup Players. Doors open 6 p.m. Cash bar 6-10 p.m. Dinner and show 7-10 p.m. Go online to purchase tickets and see full dinner menu.

8. Downtown Lake Geneva’s Holiday Shopping Open House — Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 19 & 20.

Local merchants will have various promotions and in-store events. In addition to shining the spotlight on downtown businesses, the Streets of Lake Geneva event also officially kicks off the Holiday Window Display Contest. People can vote for the best decorated store window in Lake Geneva. This year’s theme: The Twelve Days of Christmas. Go to the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page and streetsoflakegeneva.com/holidays for more details.

Other events

Ladies Night Out — Thursday, Nov. 10, starts 4 p.m., Bella Botanica, 1787 Walworth St., Springfield, bellabotanicaboutique.com.

Sip and snack as you shop for gifts and holiday décor, spend a few minutes on a make-and-take project. Discounts, appearances from local makers and more during this Holiday Shop Hop hosted by Bella Botanica and the Burlington Garden Center, 5205 Mormon Road, Burlington. Visit both shops for a chance to win a $25 gift card good at both shops. Go online to RSVP and for more information.

A Night with Delirium — Friday, Nov. 11, 6-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. An evening of world-class brews from the Brouwerij Huyghe, where guests receive a free official Delerium glass with a Delirium Draft purchase.

Ornament Sale — Starts Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-noon, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, 262-728-3111, email: friends@aramlibrary.org. See article in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Chicken Soup & Chili Fundraiser — Nov. 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Community of Christ United Methodist Church, 15 Park St., Darien. Cost: $10 all you can eat. Carryouts available. Call 262-882-5577 or 262-203-6665 for more information.

Bingo — Tuesday, Nov. 15, doors open 5:30 p.m., Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunters Ridge Drive, Genoa City, e-clubhouse.org/sites/genoacitywi/page-7.php.

Early Bird Bingo starts at 6 p.m., with $150 in prizes. Regular Bingo 6:45 p.m., with $350 in prizes. Progressive Jackpot Bingo 9 p.m., with $1,459 to a single winner in 55 calls or less.

Cooking For One or Two — Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., Village of Fontana Meeting Room, 175 Valley View Drive, Fontana.

Free program with Amanda Kostman, of the UW-Madison Division of Extension. Kostman will discuss planning, preparing and shopping for meals, planning for leftovers and other related items. Recipes will be on hand and there will be a crockpot meal to sample, plus one attendee will win a door prize. Call 262-275-5107 for more details.

Pajama Jam — Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Throw on your favorite jammies or onesies, enjoy $1 off all drinks and dance to music by DJ Clinto.