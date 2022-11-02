Things to do around Lake Geneva Nov. 2-12, 2022: Cook-off, comedy & Casino Night

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

7 things to do

1. Casino Night — Friday, Nov. 4, 5-10 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Tickets: $85 single, $850 for table of 10. Visit the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The Chamber’s annual dinner and fundraising event promises to “bring Vegas to you” with a show by mind reader Joe Diamond, casino games, prizes, food, a Big Ticket $5,000 Jackpot Raffle and more. Registration, cash bar and gaming tables open at 5 p.m. Dinner starts 5:30 p.m. Diamond’s show starts 8:30 p.m.

2. Cornerstone’s Annual Holiday Open House — Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 5 & 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6988, cornerstonelakegeneva.com. Raffles, drawings, a take-home goodie bag, chats with designers, treats, music from the Badger High School Jazz Band and more. See article in this week’s Resorter.

3. Hot Cakes Cool Tunes — Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m.-noon, Elkhorn Area Middle School cafeteria, 627 E. Court St., Elkhorn, business.elkhornchamber.com. Tickets: $10 each. Purchase at the Elkhorn Chamber Office, Elkhorn School District Administration Office or at Friends on the Square. The Elkhorn Rotary Club is sponsoring the breakfast, which features live music from Elkhorn High School Music Department. Proceeds from the event support the department.

4. Iron Faith Live Cook-off — Nov. 5, 4-7 p.m., Faith Christian School, W5525 Highway 67, faithchristianschool.com. Tickets: $75 general admission, or $550 for a table of eight. As of this writing, 24 general admission and four table of eight tickets were left.

A culinary challenge to raise funds for Faith Christian School. Guests will participate in a tasting round featuring dishes made by local private chefs, then vote for their favorite. The two chefs with the most votes will move onto a live cooking finale. The chefs will receive mystery ingredients and create a dish for the judge’s table. Guests can also bid on raffle and auction items donated from local businesses.

5. Live Comedy — Nov. 5, 6 & 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase. Featuring Adam Addis, Pat Buldoc and Jeff Brumfield. Ages 21 and older. Shows contain strong language.

6. Veterans Day — Plenty of assemblies, ceremonies, a dinner and more throughout the Lake Geneva area. See article in this week’s Resorter.

7. “Big Fish” — Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 12, 1:30 and 7 p.m., Badger High School Auditorium, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $7-11.

Badger’s Performing Arts presents an adaptation of the novel by Daniel Wallace, which also inspired by the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. “Big Fish” is about Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to the fullest and spins incredible, larger-than-life yarns. His son, Will, wants to find the truth behind his father’s tales.

Other events

Rummage sale — Friday & Saturday, Nov. 4 & 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Chapel On The Hill Community Church Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn, 262-245-9122, chapelonthehill1@gmail.com. Large sale with antiques, household goods and unique items. No clothing, TVs, computers or large appliances.

Senior Travel Club meeting — Friday, Nov. 4, 10-11 a.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Town of Geneva. Kaitlyn Loeffelholz and Julie Juranek, from the Aging & Disability Resource Center, will be speaking. Call 480-463-6782 or Judy LaBianco at 262-245-6792 for more information.

Hansen Preserve Work Day — Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m., Hansen Preserve, W4391 County Road ES, Elkhorn.

Geneva Lake Conservancy staff and volunteers will remove invasive buckthorn from the preserve, a restored creek habitat near Sugar Creek. The conservancy will provide gloves, but volunteers should wear hard-soled, close-toed shoes and dress for the weather. Registration encouraged but optional. Go to bit.ly/HansenWorkDay.

Day of the Dead Party — Nov. 5, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumb’s Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Music by DJ Hollywood, drink specials, celebration of El Dia De Los Muertos.

Ornament Sale — Starts Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-noon, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, 262-728-3111, email: friends@aramlibrary.org. See article in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Chicken Soup & Chili Fundraiser — Nov. 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Community of Christ United Methodist Church, 15 Park St., Darien. Cost: $10 all you can eat. Carryouts available. Call 262-882-5577 or 262-203-6665 for more information.