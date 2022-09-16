Textures in motion: Lake Geneva artist's work on display in local library

Local Lake Geneva artist Caryn Leverence-Rothschild is exhibiting her works of art this month at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Leverence-Rothschild is showing various sized abstract art, done mostly with acrylics and chalks. She has had a love for the arts from a very early age, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art.
She is displaying various recent, colorful pieces filled with textures in motion. Those interested in purchasing artwork can contact the Geneva Lake Art Foundation directly at Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., in Downtown Lake Geneva.
For more about the foundation, go to
www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
The Lake Geneva Public Library's hours are Monday, Friday, and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The exhibit is located at the west end of the building.
VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: A look at River Valley Ranch Farm Store & more in Wheatland
Signs
Some of the colorful, hand-painted signs at the River Valley Ranch Farm Store in the Town of Wheatland.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Attention grabber
Those who have ever drove on Highway 50, leaving Lake Geneva, are sure to have seen this large mushroom painted on the side of the River Valley Ranch Farm Store.
Steve Targo, Regional News
The store
The River Valley Ranch store at 39900 60th St., Town of Wheatland.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Inside the store
Inside the River Valley Ranch Farm Store, which is filled with various products as well as educational material related to mushrooms.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Portabellas
A tray of fresh portabella mushrooms in the River Valley Ranch Farm Store.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Fresh produce
It's not just mushrooms at the River Valley Ranch Farm Store. Watermelon, corn and other produce is also available.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Vegan treats
These vegan tamales and burger patties are just some of the River Valley Ranch products found in the store — grown, harvested and cooked right on site in the Town of Wheatland.
Steve Targo, Regional News
The kitchen
The River Valley Ranch Farm Store also has a kitchen, from which fresh soup is served. There are also numerous items in stock at the store — not just food, but clothing, bird seed, books and more.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Mushroom time
Jenny Brown, general manager at River Valley Ranch in the Town of Wheatland, explains how the mushrooms are grown while touring the mushroom beds in the processing area.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Lots of mushrooms
Bins full of harvest mushrooms in the River Valley Ranch processing area.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Up close
An up-close look at one of the mushroom beds.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Picking mushrooms
One of the workers at River Valley Ranch harvests the mushrooms. "It takes us about 65 days to get to this stage," said Jenny Brown, general manager.
Steve Targo, Regional News
The slicer
Paul Russell loads whole mushrooms into a slicer.
Steve Targo, Regional News
In the garden
The River Valley Ranch garden is near the farm store, just across Highway 50.
Steve Targo, Regional News
