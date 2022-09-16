Textures in motion: Lake Geneva artist's work on display in local library

Local Lake Geneva artist Caryn Leverence-Rothschild is exhibiting her works of art this month at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Leverence-Rothschild is showing various sized abstract art, done mostly with acrylics and chalks. She has had a love for the arts from a very early age, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art.

She is displaying various recent, colorful pieces filled with textures in motion. Those interested in purchasing artwork can contact the Geneva Lake Art Foundation directly at Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., in Downtown Lake Geneva.

For more about the foundation, go to www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.

The Lake Geneva Public Library's hours are Monday, Friday, and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit is located at the west end of the building.