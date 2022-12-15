Swing, elegance & more at Lake Geneva orchestra's February gala

FONTANA — An unforgettable evening with swing dancing, orchestral music, an elegant dinner and more await those who attend Symphony of the Sea.

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra’s annual gala is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Abbey Resort’s Harbormaster Ballroom, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Symphony of the Sea starts at 6 p.m., with cocktails and music. Dinner begins at 7 p.m.

Entrée choices are Chicken Piccatta, Rosemary Grilled Pork Medallions and Vegetarian Gluten-Free Fettuccini. All entrees include salad, vegetables and Crème Brûlée Cheesecake for dessert.

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra performs at 8 p.m.

Dance to music from the orchestra’s Swing Band from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

Live and silent auctions are also planned for the event.

Tickets are $100 and available at www.eventbrite.com/ e/lake-geneva-symphony-gala-2023-tickets- 449779852647.

Online gala tickets are for single sales only. To purchase a table, call 262-359-9072 or email lakegenevasymphony@gmail.com.

Visit lakegenevaorchestra.org for more information.

