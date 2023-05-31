Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Good food, live music, sunshine.

The recipe for a great Walworth County summer is quite simple, and with the lineup of events this year, it looks like it’s up to Mother Nature to provide the sunshine.

Crowd favorites like Elkhorn’s Ribfest, Lake Geneva’s Venetian Festival, the Walworth County Fair and more are returning to the area.

Following is a rundown of the events that help to define the season in Walworth County.

Note: The following information is subject to change. Best to check the online links at the end of each entry for updates.

June

46th Annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast & Walworth County FFA Truck and Tractor Pulls — Saturday, June 17, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Two events celebrate Wisconsin’s rich agricultural tradition in one day.

Described as a “dairy delicious tradition,” the breakfast includes music, a coffee cake baking contest, Barnyard Bonanza crafts, vintage treasures and more. And of course, there’s breakfast, featuring deluxe scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, milk, juice, coffee and ice cream.

Breakfast is from 6-10:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 each, free for ages 5 and younger. For more, go to www.walworthcountyfairgrounds.com/p/events/walworth-county-farm-bureau-dairy-breakfast.

The truck and tractor pulls also involve a food sale, with proceeds to benefit all six FFA chapters in the county. Tickets $10, with ages 2 and younger entering for free, but they must sit on their parents’ laps. Event starts at 6 p.m. Email melody@walworthcountyfair.com for more information.

Elkhorn Antique Flea Market — Sundays, June 25, Aug. 13 and Sept. 24, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Southeastern Wisconsin’s largest antique flea market kicked off its 41st season in May. Established in 1981, it happens one Sunday month — except in July. Cost is $5 at the gate. Free parking. Visit elkhornantiquefleamarket.com for more details.

July

Fourth of July weekend — various dates and locations.

Typically, there are parades and celebrations not just in Lake Geneva but surrounding communities, including Bloomfield, Burlington, Delavan, Elkhorn, Fontana, the town of Geneva, Lyons, Sharon, Whitewater and more.

Elkhorn Ribfest — Wednesday-Sunday, July 12-16, Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Five days of mouth-watering BBQ, with a national rib competition, carnival rides, the Ribfest Bike Show, flat track racing and live music by 7th Heaven, Bella Cain and many more. Free admission. Go to wisconsinribfest.com for more information.

Big Foot Lions Club Annual Lobster Boil & Steak Fry — Saturday, July 29, starts at noon, Reid Park, Fontana.

The club’s main fundraiser each year is so popular that club members recommend planning an early dinner that day, as food often sells out before the event is over. There is more than steak and lobster, too, with burgers and hot dogs also on the menu. The Eddie Butts Band is the anticipated headliner. For more information, contact Lion Andy Pearce at 262-215-5550.

August

Das Fest USA — Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6, Walworth County Fairgrounds.

One of the newer large-scale events that seems to keep growing each year is this celebration of German and other cultures. Das Fest has it all — dachshund and corgi races; live music by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, the Alex Meixner Band and numerous artists; a carnival; a family tent; 5K run with the Elkhorn Rotary Club; crafts and shops; knockerball; Hammer-Schlagen; stein hoisting competitions and more. Free admission and bus parking. Go to dasfestusa.com.

Williams Bay Lions Corn & Brat Roast — Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay.

The village Lions Club’s largest fundraiser of the year started as a small corn roast over 50 years ago. Today, it is a three-day event with many vendors and musicians performing in the afternoons and evenings. Saturday, Aug. 12, culminates in a large fireworks display after sunset. For updates, go to williamsbaylions.org.

Art In The Park — Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Juried fine art show with over 80 artists who work in various mediums, plus a silent auction and a children’s activities area in which kids can create a “make and take” art project. For more, go to www.genevalakeartsfoun dation.org/art-in-the-park.

61st Annual Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival — Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 16-20, various Lake Geneva locations.

With a lighted boat parade, waterski show, fireworks, carnival rides, a beer tent, craft fair and a full slate of live music shows, Venetian Fest is one of the largest events in the city of Lake Geneva. It is also the largest revenue generator for the Jaycees, which directs the net profits back into the community and local organizations. Performing this year are Bella Cain, Dirty Canteen, the Big Al Wetzel Band, Too Hype Crew, Totally Neon and others. Prices vary. See venetianfest.com.

174th Walworth County Fair — Wednesday-Monday, Aug. 30-Sept. 4, Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Believed to be one of Wisconsin’s oldest and largest county fairs, it is expected to draw an eclectic blend of food and family entertainment. Activities generally range from animal exhibits to live music, contests and more. Ticket prices and more details not available as of press time. Visit walworthcountyfairgrounds.com for updates.

