Whether it's a Full Snow Moon or the crystallization of the environment due to a memorable ice storm, Kimberly Lempart is often capturing the images.

Resorter readers may recognize Lempart's photo credit on last week's cover.

The photographer has been submitting shots of places in Walworth County regularly to the Resorter, seemingly never running out of photo subjects.

Anyone with pictures of the Geneva Lake area can submit them to us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Your shots may appear in a future Resorter.

