The Full Worm Moon can be seen Monday and Tuesday, March 6 and 7, and if it's anything like last month's full moon, it will be a sight to remember.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Full Snow Moon blazed well into daylight hours over Delavan, as seen in these photos submitted by Kimberly Lempart.

According to space.com, it was the smallest full moon of the year due to its distance from Earth at the time.

The 2023 Farmer's Almanac website, almanac.com, states the Worm Moon reaches peak illumination March 7 at 7:42 a.m.

The "spectacularly bright" moon, according to the site, can be seen as it rises above the horizon the evening of March 6, or on the following evening.

"If you have just a bit of rain on either of these nights, you may even get to spot a rare phenomenon called a moonbow," the almanac states. "A moonbow is just like a solar rainbow, but is created by moonlight, rather than sunlight, when it is refracted through water droplets in the air."

Share your photos of the area with us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. They may appear in a future Resorter.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022