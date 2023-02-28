Video footage shows how fairgoers at Florida’s state fair were left hanging upside down as a ride malfunctioned. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The Full Worm Moon can be seen Monday and Tuesday, March 6 and 7, and if it's anything like last month's full moon, it will be a sight to remember.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Full Snow Moon blazed well into daylight hours over Delavan, as seen in these photos submitted by Kimberly Lempart.
According to
space.com, it was the smallest full moon of the year due to its distance from Earth at the time.
The 2023 Farmer's Almanac website,
almanac.com, states the Worm Moon reaches peak illumination March 7 at 7:42 a.m.
The "spectacularly bright" moon, according to the site, can be seen as it rises above the horizon the evening of March 6, or on the following evening.
"If you have just a bit of rain on either of these nights, you may even get to spot a rare phenomenon called a moonbow," the almanac states. "A moonbow is just like a solar rainbow, but is created by moonlight, rather than sunlight, when it is refracted through water droplets in the air."
Share your photos of the area with us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. They may appear in a future Resorter.
Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best
Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022
Ice beginning to form Jan. 3 over Como Creek, just east of the covered bridge at Hawk's View Golf Course.
STEPHANIE JONES
Resorter cover: March 30, 2022
People enjoyed a bright, brisk Sunday afternoon in March on the Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover: May 4, 2022
“Untitled,” by Mary Nevicosi, was one of several pieces by the artist that were on display during an exhibit presented by the Whitewater Arts Alliance last spring.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover: July 6, 2022
A dramatic Summer Solstice sunset captured June 21 over Delavan Lake.
Kimberly Lempart, submitted
Resorter cover: July 27, 2022
Flowers give new life to this old pickup truck parked near Spring Valley Road in the Town of Lyons.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022
The Sunflower Festival at Von Bergen’s Country Market in Hebron, Illinois.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022
The Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn ran six days this year, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.
Kerry Trampe, submitted
Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022
A last glimpse of summer along the Delavan Lake channel near the Highlands.
Kimberly Lempart, submitted
Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022
A blanket of frost on a leaf in Genoa City.
Phil Bonyata/GenevaLifestyles.com
Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022
From the Fourth Annual Parade of Trees at Geneva Lake Museum in Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo, Regional News
