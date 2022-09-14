Streets of Lake Geneva brings the honky-tonk vibe of Nashville home for new event

This weekend, Nashville comes to Lake Geneva.

Streets of Lake Geneva is introducing Honky Tonk Festival, which is set to bring live music, family activities and more to the Downtown area Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16 to 18.

The term “honky-tonk” can be confusing, as it can refer to a club or bar. It could also be used to define the style of music often emanating from within a honky-tonk’s walls, country songs filled with heartache, squeezed out of fiddles, steel guitars and out-of-tune pianos.

Since the 1950s, honky-tonk has thrived in Nashville, which seemingly was a chief source of inspiration behind the new Streets of Lake Geneva event.

“If you’ve ever been to Nashville, you just kind of wander around the streets and you walk in and out of different little honky-tonks and you listen to live music,” said Kristi Tarantino, events director of Streets of Lake Geneva.

Describing honky-tonk as a “fun, relaxed vibe,” Tarantino said they chose artists to perform during the festival events that fit the definition. In addition to festival activities at Seminary Park, there will be live music at businesses throughout Downtown Lake Geneva.

Within the festival is another new event — the first Lake Geneva Craft Brew Fest Saturday, Sept. 17, focusing on craft brew tastings. Ticket price includes free unlimited beer sampling.

There will also be Family Fun Day in the Park Sunday, Sept. 18, which is also a ticketed event.

Both the Craft Brew Fest and Family Fun Day in the Park will be in Seminary Park, located at the corner of Baker Street and South Lake Shore Drive.

The Ho-Down Around Town part of Honky Tonk Festival is complimentary, Tarantino said. “There’s so many options for people’s budgets.”

Still looking for a reason to go? Here are five of them.

The music

Things kick off Friday, Sept. 16, with Ho-Down Around Town, from 5 to 7 p.m. Head to shops and watering holes around Downtown Lake Geneva dressed in Southwestern duds.

According to Tarantino, there will be complimentary live music at various Lake Geneva businesses, including Popeye’s On Lake Geneva, 811 Wrigley Drive; The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive; The Candle Mercantile, 870 W. Main St.; and Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St. Check streetsoflakegeneva.com for more information on the Sept. 16 live acts.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Bono Brothers Band performs at the Craft Beer Fest from 4 to 6 p.m.

Ho-Down Around Town continues with Sons of Leroy playing from 6 to 9 p.m. at Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St.

Family Fun Day in the Park is Sunday, Sept. 18. Zac Matthews will perform from 1 to 2 p.m. in Seminary Park, followed by Hillbilly Rockstarz from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The Ho-Down Around Town lineup for Sept. 18 has yet to be announced.

The activities

Adults can ride the mechanical bull at Craft Brew Fest. It’s also included in the ticket price.

Children will find the most to do Sept. 18, during Family Fun Day in Seminary Park. Features include a bounce house, plus candy, Sno Cones, walking tacos, popcorn, Mexican corn in a cup and more.

For all ages, there’s line dancing at the park Sept. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Craft beer

That’s right, three hours of unlimited craft beer sampling, plus live music and food vendors, await adults Sept. 17 at the Craft Beer Fest.

Various breweries are participating in the fest, including Topsy Turvy Brewery, The Hive Taproom, Terrapin Beer Co., Public Craft Brewing Co., Ciderboys Hard Cider, Sierra Nevada, Great Lakes Brewing Co., Lakefront Brewery and more.

Support a good cause

A portion of proceeds from Honky Tonk Festival will go to the Lakeland Animal Shelter.

Over 100 volunteers work at the shelter, which cares for over 3,000 homeless animals from the Southeastern Wisconsin area.

“Everybody loves pets, and the Lakeland Animal Shelter focuses on rescue and adoption,” Tarantino said. She added that well-behaved dogs are welcome at the park, provided they are on a leash.

Explore Downtown Lake Geneva

Despite the Craft Brew Fest and Family Fun Day being set in Seminary Park, the Ho-Down Around Town component of Honky Tonk Festival likely will entice guests to check out downtown spots that are new to them.

While there will be foods like hot dogs, brats and pizza served at Seminary Park, there are plenty of places to go in town, said Tarantino.

Visit streetsoflakegeneva.com for event updates and to purchase tickets.

The following tickets are available:

Honky Tonk Craft Beer Designated Driver — $10, includes access to the Craft Beer Fest.

Honky Tonk Craft Beer Tasting — $49, includes access to the Sept. 17 and 18 Seminary Park events, unlimited tastings from various breweries.

Honky Tonk Sunday Funday — $15, includes access to Family Fun Day activities.

Note: Fees apply to some ticket purchases.