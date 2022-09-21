Start your paint brushes: Submissions open for Watercolor Wisconsin 2022 in Racine

RACINE — Racine Art Museum’s (RAM’s) Wustum Museum of Fine Arts invites artists to enter work to be juried for Watercolor Wisconsin 2022, open Dec. 14 through April 15, 2023.

Organized by the museum since 1966, Watercolor Wisconsin honors the depth and breadth of watercolor in the state of Wisconsin. This statewide, juried competition offers an excellent opportunity for artists to exhibit their work in an accredited museum, and presents awards and prizes in various categories.

Entry is open to artists 18 years or older who are residents of Wisconsin. There is an entry fee of $35, which is waived for anyone with a current RAM membership.

Digital image entries and shipments of physical work to RAM, 441 Main St., Racine, must be received by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

In-person delivery of entries will take place at RAM’s Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, on Friday, Sept. 30; and Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jurors for this year’s exhibition are Ratindra Das and Gail Ana Gomez.

Das is a nationally awarded watercolor artist and published author. Additionally, he is a Dolphin Fellow, a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, a Master Signature member in Watercolor West, and a Distinguished Master in the Transparent Watercolor Society of America.

Gomez is the Associate Director of Exhibitions and Publications at the University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art, where she has managed numerous projects since 2014. With a background in studio art and art history, she also works as an independent curator and researcher focusing on self-taught and neurodiverse artists.

Online entry and a downloadable exhibition prospectus are available on the RAM website, ramart.org.