DELAVAN — Want to learn more about spring container gardening?

Brittney Hesebeck, of Busy B’s Garden Center in Delavan, will lead a presentation Thursday, March 16, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

The presentation will be at Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Hesebeck will share tips and tricks on creating the perfect container gardens and how to maintain them.

Refreshments will be provided at the free event, which is organized by the Friends of Aram Library.

For more information, call 262-728-3111 or email friends@aramlibrary.org.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022