Spot Eagles near Geneva Lake & Illinois dams at special Jan. 21 event

WILLIAMS BAY — A celebration of the eagles of Fox River Valley is set for Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 to 10 a.m., at the Williams Bay Boat Launch on Geneva Lake and at dams along the Fox River in Illinois.

During In Search of Eagles, representatives from Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, Geneva Lake Environmental Agency and other organizations will help search for eagles and identify other birds using the river and the lake.

Participants should dress for the weather and bring their own binoculars, although binoculars are not needed to enjoy seeing birds in the wild. Scopes and binoculars will be available to use at each location of the event. There will also be guided activities for children. Detailed maps to all locations can be found at tinyurl.com/InSearchofEagles2023.

In Search of Eagles will also be at the McHenry Dam, the Algonquin Dam and the Carpentersville Dam on the Fox River in Illinois. Other participating organizations include the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Kettle Moraine Land Trust, McHenry County Conservation District, McHenry County Audubon and Friends of Moraine Hills State Park.

Event is free, open to all ages and no registration is required.

For weather concerns the morning of the event, call the Friends of Hackmatack at 262-448-3558 to hear a message on event status.

In addition to the outdoors events planned for In Search of Eagles, the cooperating organizations are asking area residents to report where they are seeing eagles throughout January and February.

Sightings are being collected at tinyurl.com/eaglesightings as a resource for people who want to go out looking for eagles on their own.

Sightings and photos can be shared to the Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page at facebook.com/FriendsHackmatackNWR or at eBird.org or emailed to friendsofhackmatacknwr@gmail.com.

