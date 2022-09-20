Small but big on giving: Delavan-Darien Rotary celebrates 100 years with festival

DELAVAN — In 1905, a Chicago attorney created a group that could foster the exchange of ideas between professionals of different backgrounds.

Today, there are over 46,000 Rotary Clubs throughout the world. One of them, the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club, is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in a special way.

The club started a new event, the Artisan Festival, which debuts Saturday, Sept. 24, at Congdon Gardens, 1420 Hobbs Drive, Delavan.

Artisan Festival brings crafters, performers, authors and more together for a free event with numerous activities, including a scavenger hunt, bounce castle obstacle course, service dog demonstrations, juggling and live music.

Delavan-Darien Rotary Club member Katherine Gaulke said it all goes back to a strong tradition of community service.

“We are small, but we are big in giving and service spirit,” Gaulke said in an email. “The Delavan-Darien club really lives Rotary’s motto of service about self.”

In the following Q&A conducted via email, Gaulke and club member Carol Paur explain more about the Artisan Festival, as well as a little bit about the club’s history.

Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Resorter: How did the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club begin?

Katherine Gaulke: Delavan-Darien has had one Rotary district governor, I.B. Davies, who was a charter member of the club. I’m not sure on all the details of the formation of the club 100 years ago. I do know that Rotary started with the vision of one man — Paul Harris. The Chicago attorney formed the Rotary Club of Chicago on Feb. 23, 1905, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships. The Delavan-Darien Rotary is one of the first Rotary clubs formed in the world.

Resorter: What are some of the most significant moments in the Delavan-Darien club’s history?

Katherine Gaulke: The biggest accomplishment of the Delavan-Darien club is arguably the Peace Fountain at Congdon Gardens. It was the brainchild of former Rotary Club President Jim Saer. The gardens were a Rotary International Centennial Project from 2004 to 2005. We are choosing to have the Artisan Festival at Congdon Gardens because of this.

Resorter: How has your club changed over the years?

Katherine Gaulke: For me personally, I think one of the biggest changes in Rotary took place in 1989, when Rotary’s Council on Legislation voted to change the constitution and bylaws of Rotary to admit women. I remember when my mom joined Rotary shortly after this bylaw change. Now you see women Rotarians all around the world, and in our club.

Resorter: What is the greatest challenge the club faces today?

Katherine Gaulke: The biggest challenge facing service clubs, not just ours, is recruitment and retention. We do our best to be an adaptive club that listens to our members. We offer virtual attendance options, and keep our lunch meetings to under our hour. We also move our meetings around so that members in different communities still have opportunities to attend in-person. We also have evening/weekend “family” or “date night” activities and we keep trying to kick-off a once a quarter club breakfast.

Resorter: Why have an Artisan Festival to celebrate the club’s anniversary?

Carol Paur: Since the City of Delavan used to be home to an artist colony, I thought an art festival would be great. However, I thought an art festival would be too narrow of a focus. Not everyone wants to go to just an art festival — even though the artists are amazingly talented. I’m an author and have been to many author festivals. Those, too, I believe, are too narrow of a focus. An Artisan Festival brings them all together while giving back to the community. We will use the funds for arts scholarships — music, theater, film, visual arts, and writing — for our very own Delavan-Darien High School. Our Rotary team feels this Artisan Festival will become a yearly staple, not only for our club but for the community. It’s a great way to bolster the arts while bringing people together.

Katherine Gaulke: We had wanted to do something big, I mean 100 years is a BIG DEAL, and we wanted to bring our community together. After the last couple years of isolation and separation, we thought we could offer a fun time to gather. We were very excited when Carol came to our Rotary board with her idea for an Artisan Festival.

Resorter: Will it be a success?

Katherine Gaulke: I believe our event will be a success because it is a FREE festival with many, many activities and entertainers. Our Artisan Festival honors the strong tradition of Rotary, of community service and giving back.

Artisan Festival

There are activities Sept. 24 at the Main Stage, Gazebo and the Archway Peace Foudnation.

Main Stage schedule:

10 a.m. — Opening ceremony with Sen. Stephen Nass and Delavan Mayor Ryan Schroeder.

10:15 a.m. — Delavan-Darien High School String Choir.

11:15 a.m. — RC Juggles Variety Show.

Noon — LSJ Music Company.

1:45 p.m. — Closing ceremony.

Gazebo:

10:15 a.m. — Blow Up! A balloon workshop with materials provided by RC Juggles. Note; Limited number of students can attend.

12:45 p.m. — Drum circle with Scott Cincotta.

Archway Peace Fountain:

11 a.m. — Congdon Gardens Walking Tour.

12:30 p.m. — Bubble Making with RC Juggles.

Free activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Balloon art, face painting, glitter tattoos, bounce castle obstacle course, kids art area, service dog demonstrations by Canine Companions, blood pressure checks by Aurora Health Care Community Outreach, and the chance to meet people from Aram Public Library and the Walworth County Public Health & Human Services/Suicide Prevention.

Food trucks from Lefty’s Too and Musa Ice Cream will be at the festival, as will the following artisans, artists and authors: Little Dove Prints, Pat Hall, Rod Vick, Roberta Rhodes, Waldrick Partners, Georgann Prochaska, Robin Gayhart, Gregory Lee Renz, Carol Paur, DiMarco Jewelry, Vibrancy Oriented and Trisha Fay Glass Jewelry.