WILLIAMS BAY — The Geneva Lake Community Chorus will hold rehearsals on Thursday evenings from June 15 to July 26.

Rehearsals are from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The chorus has performances scheduled on July 29 and 30 at the Williams Bay Fine Art & Music Fest in Edgewater Park. Chorus members must be available for the performance dates at the festival.

The festival features fine arts and crafts, plus food and live local music. Organizers are accepting applications for musicians to perform at the event. For more, go to www.wbcaa.org.

For more about the choir and to schedule an audition, email wbculturalarts alliance@gmail.com.

