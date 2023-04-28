EAGLE — Old World Wisconsin is shearing sheep during its opening weekend of 2023.

The 600-acre regional history attraction features interactive environments and immersive stories of 19th- and early 20th-century immigrant farms and rural life. It is one of 12 Wisconsin Historical Society sites and museums around the state.

Voted Milwaukee’s top attraction for kids, Old World Wisconsin offers an array of family-friendly experiences this season, which starts the weekend of May 6.

Guests can take a spin on an old-fashioned tricycle, go to class in a one-room schoolhouse, or explore historic farmsteads bustling with horses, sheep, chickens and pigs. Ollie and Finn, Old World’s new pair of heritage-breed oxen, are one of two sets of yoke-trained Kerry oxen in the country.

Old World Wisconsin’s spring season runs from May 6 through June 11 with general admission on weekends. The summer season, running June 14 to Aug. 27, expands general admission entry to Wednesday through Sunday.

Tickets are $20 for adults and teens, $18 for seniors, $13 for children ages 5 to 12 and under 5 get in free. Visit www.oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org for more information or to buy tickets. Wisconsin Historical Society members receive free admission and a 10% discount on ticketed events.

“With warmer weather and longer days ahead of us, staff are eager to welcome guests to all-new ticketed events, like Goat Yoga and Old Fashioned Fish Fry-days,” said Dan Freas, Old World Wisconsin director. “Whether it’s your first visit or your 15th, there is always more to discover at Old World Wisconsin.”

The calendar of upcoming Old World events includes:

Sheep Shearing Weekend — May 6-7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Venture to the 1860s Norwegian immigrant farm for an authentic sheep shearing demonstration and Norwegian dancing. Grab a pair of hand-clippers and try your hand at shearing, then learn how to pick, wash and transform wool into yarn. This experience is part of general admission.

Old Fashioned Fish Fry-days — May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug.11, Sept. 8, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a family-style fish fry, tasty beverages and live music in the beautiful and historic Clausing Barn. Meals include beer-battered fish served with salad, clam chowder, choice of potato, coleslaw, rye bread and dessert. The price of this ticketed event is $39 per person, including a beverage, and requires advanced registration.

Mothers Get in Free Day — May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Treat Mom to an historic day out. Take a tram to the beautiful “Life on the Farm” buildings, hike the nature trails, visit the general store and enjoy a fizzy soda drink at the stagecoach inn.

Goat Yoga — May 20, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Bring a mat and join the goats for stretching and sun salutations. The price of this ticketed event is $30 per person and does not include general admission.

Heritage Livestock Weekend — May 20-21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In celebration of International Heritage Livestock Day, enjoy special programming associated with Old World Wisconsin’s animal ambassadors and horse-drawn plowing demonstrations (weather permitting).

Plates and Pints Beer Dinners — May 26, July 28, Aug.25, Sept.22, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Savor a five-course meal accompanied by tasty beers from local breweries. Learn about the historic brewing process at the Brewhouse and then head to Clausing Barn for a beer pairing dinner. The price of this ticketed event is $99 per person and requires advanced registration.

Fathers Get in Free Day — June 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take Dad on a historic retreat. Visit the farmstead, ride a historic bicycle and enjoy a beer in the new Brewhouse.

New Glarus Beer Night — June 23, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join us for a special night with New Glarus Brewing. As the first themed beer picnic to ever be held in Crossroads Village, the evening features live music, a deluxe picnic-style dinner and five to six timed pours plus a pour of a historic brew created onsite. The price is $75 per person. Advanced registration required.

Independence Day Weekend — July 1-2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gather for a patriotic weekend filled with old-fashioned activities. Take part in a historic baseball game, enter a pie-eating contest, listen to a brass band and be inspired by a historic reading of the Declaration of Independence.

For Liberty & Union: A Civil War Living History Experience — July 22-23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Explore how Wisconsin immigrants participated in the American Civil War. Step into a Polish immigrant camp, learn about soldiers’ experiences, watch musket-firing demonstrations, and visit a 1860s Pomeranian immigrant farm to delve deeper into their story.

Kids Get In Free — Aug. 1-11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From collecting eggs in the chicken coop to helping the blacksmith ply his trade, kids can enjoy the old-world experience for free.

For more information, visit www.oldworldwisconsin.org, call 262-594-6301 or go to the Wisconsin Historical Society website, www.wisconsinhistory.org.

