Sharon painter wins award in Racine competition

RACINE — An artist from Sharon is among the award winners in the Racine Art Museum's "Watercolor Wisconsin 2022" statewide competition.

Martha Hayden's "Red House in Summer" won the RuthAnn Pettibone Memorial Purchase Award, one of several winners announced Dec. 11 at a preview reception and awards ceremony for the competition at Racine Art Musem's Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

One of the museum's most popular juried shows, "Watercolor Wisconsin" is a statewide competition organized annually since 1966. Featuring 106 works by 95 artists, Watercolor Wisconsin 2022 will be on display at Wustum through April 15.

Fifty-six years of "Watercolor Wisconsin" exhibitions have established RAM's Wustum Museum as a center for watercolor activity in the Midwest. Encouraged to experiment and explore the potential of painting on paper, the artists in this show have created works as diverse as their own imaginations. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two- and three-dimensional works on paper. Contemporary artists from communities throughout the state bring both traditional and experimental approaches to the established guidelines, resulting in a varied and dynamic exhibition each year.

Jurors for the 2022 competition, Ratindra Das and Gail Ana Gomez, selected the works on display in this exhibition as well as the awards recipients. Das is both a Dolphin Fellow and a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, a Master Signature member in Watercolor West, and a Distinguished Master in the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. Gomez is the associate director of Exhibitions and Publications at the University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art.

Six new works from Watercolor Wisconsin 2022 have been purchased for RAM's permanent collection, adding to the museum's holdings of extraordinary Wisconsin artists.

A complete list of award winners is available on the RAM website, ramart.org.

