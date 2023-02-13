RACINE — The Racine Zoo’s Spring Break Camp and Summer Camp programs are back.

Spring Break Camp will run April 10 to 14, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., while Summer Camp is from Monday through Friday for nine weeks between June 12 and Aug. 18.

“Last year we had a record number of campers attend the Racine Zoo’s Summer Camp program, with a 98% fill rate! We anticipate reaching those numbers again this summer,” said Cassie Sanchez, Racine Zoo camp coordinator.

All zoo camps include themed crafts, games, snacks, tours, interactive animal encounters and activities to educate and inspire young minds about wildlife and the environment.

Spring Break Camp is offered for kindergartners through through seventh graders. For working parents, there is an option to add before or after camp care for an additional fee.

Summer Camp is offered for ages 3 through seventh grade.

Camp for ages 3 to 4 will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and for kindergartners through seventh grade, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Like Spring Break Camp, there is an option to add before or after camp care for an additional fee.

Children going into eighth grade who have aged out of camp can join the Racine Zoo’s Volunteen Program and then volunteer to help camp counselors. For more information on the Volunteen Program visit the Zoo’s website at racinezoo.org. Applications are due April 1.

Registration is already open for Spring Break Camp and Summer Camp at racinezoo.org, and there is an Early Bird Discount for those who register by Wednesday, Feb. 15.

About the Racine Zoo

Nestled along the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Zoo is open year-round.

Current hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with last admission at 3:30pm.

Admission rates are free for members and ages 2 and younger; $7 ages 3 to 15; $8 seniors; and $9 adults.

For more information on the Racine Zoo, visit racinezoo.org, call 262-636-9189 or find the Zoo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022