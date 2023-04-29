WHITEWATER — American impressionist Tom Nachreiner is hosting a weekend en plein air workshop May 20 and 21.

Both dates are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The two-day workshop is at the Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater.

The focus of the workshop is on working with outdoor scenes to recreate stunning landscapes.

The cost is $200. It can be paid to the Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) online at whitewaterarts.org/shop/en-plein-air-workshop-with-tom-nachreiner-2023.

A supply list for the workshop can be found at whitewaterarts.org/en-plein-air-nachreiner-2023.

Downloadable forms are available online.

