FONTANA — The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa recently announced the addition of Luis Quezada as its executive chef.

Quezada is leading The Abbey Resort’s culinary operation and menu creation at the resort’s casual lakeside dining outlets — Waterfront Restaurant, Gazebo Grill and Café Latte — Avani Spa, all in-room dining and banquet events, and 240 West, the resort’s signature farm-to-fork restaurant.

“Today we focus on scratch cooking based on regenerative ingredients,” said Quezada. “Sustainable agriculture, like what we find from the best of our Wisconsin farms, is the source of this regenerative food. Fusion Cuisine that has gained popularity in recent years matches our belief that by mixing and matching different products and changing preparation methods we can bring vibrance and color to the food we share with our guests.”

Leaning on his industry experience of over 20 years, Quezada will oversee a team of approximately 40 team members. He has worked in culinary management positions at several major hotels and resorts across the country such as:

Executive Chef at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Poconos, Pennsylvania; Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center in Austin, Texas; and Hilton Buffalo Thunder Resort in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Key culinary rolls at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas; Sandia Casino Resort in Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Bellagio Casino & Resort in Las Vegas.

Quezada is also a certified Chef through the American Culinary Federation.

The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa has been providing the Lake Geneva experience to guests for nearly 60 years.

The Abbey Resort welcomes families, corporate guests, couples and groups of friends year-round. It is conveniently located just 75 miles from downtown Chicago and 45 miles from Milwaukee, offering 334 guest rooms, over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and the on-site 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa offering a full menu of spa and salon services on their 90 acres of beautifully manicured lakeside property.

The Abbey Resort follows modern sanitation and hygiene practices using an 8-point high-touch cleaning procedure and updated equipment to ensure the highest level of cleanliness in our entire resort.

For more information or reservations, go to theabbeyresort.com or call 800-709-1323.

The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.

