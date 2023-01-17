Play music, make sculptures at Jan. 21 Wonder Club in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance and Music Therapist Noelle Larson, MT-BC, will be hosting their second Music and Art Wonder Club on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 to 11:15 a.m.

The event is free to attend, and will be located at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. The gallery is on the second floor of the White building.

Art therapy is meant to help both children and caregivers experience a world of creative fun while also learning strategic coping mechanisms. At the workshop, participants will use musical instruments and create colorful sculptures made from dough and child safe materials. Sculptures can be taken home the day of the event.

To sign up for this free event, registrants can fill out the following form at bit.ly/3X054WF.

To learn more about the event, check out www.whitewaterarts.org /music-art-wonder-club-2023.

