Plan ahead for what's in store during this week's Winterfest in Lake Geneva

There is much going on during Lake Geneva’s 28th annual Winterfest Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 1 to 5.

From watching people realize their artistic visions out of snow to grabbing some food, warming by a beachside bonfire and catching some live entertainment, the five-day Winterfest has plenty to offer.

Winterfest events are free to attend. Concessions will be sold.

Below is the official event schedule to help guests plan how they spend their time at one of Lake Geneva’s largest annual events.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship begins — 11 a.m., Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park.

Thursday, Feb. 2

U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship continues — Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park.

Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk — Various locations along Center, Broad, Main, Cook and Geneva streets plus Wrigley Drive.

Student snow sculpting demo — noon to 3 p.m., Flat Iron Park.

Friday, Feb. 3

U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship continues — Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park.

Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk — Various locations along Center, Broad, Main, Cook and Geneva streets plus Wrigley Drive.

Pearce’s Farm Stand concessions — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Visitor Info Center, Wrigley Drive.

Student snow sculpting demo — noon to 3 p.m., Flat Iron Park.

Bonfires on the Beach with concessions available for purchase — 4-8 p.m., Riviera Beach.

Fox Valley Fire Art performances — 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Riviera Beach.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Boy Scout Troop #239 concessions — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Flat Iron Park.

People’s Choice Award voting — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riviera Ballroom.

Pearce’s Farm Stand concessions — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Visitor Info Center, Wrigley Drive.

Riviera Ballroom Warming & Entertainment Center — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live music by Rock Central — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Riviera Ballroom.

Concessions and food by Magpie’s Pen & Den and Lake Geneva Pie Company — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riviera Ballroom.

Lofty Life Aerial Dance performance — 1 to 1:45 p.m., Riviera Ballroom.

U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship concludes — 1 p.m., Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park.

Championship Awards Ceremony — 3 p.m., Riviera Ballroom.

Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk — Various locations along Center, Broad, Main, Cook and Geneva streets plus Wrigley Drive.

Bonfires on the Beach with concessions available for purchase — 4-8 p.m., Riviera Beach.

Fox Valley Fire Art performances — 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Riviera Beach.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Snow sculptures on display — Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park.

Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk — Various locations along Center, Broad, Main, Cook and Geneva streets plus Wrigley Drive.

Boy Scout Troop #239 concessions — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Flat Iron Park.

People’s Choice Award voting — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riviera Ballroom.

Riviera Ballroom Warming & Entertainment Center — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live music by Big Al Wetzel Band — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Riviera Ballroom.

Concessions and food by Magpie’s Pen & Den and Lake Geneva Pie Company — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riviera Ballroom.

Lofty Life Aerial Dance performance — 1 to 1:45 p.m., Riviera Ballroom.

Live music by Un-hich’d — 2 to 5 p.m., Riviera Ballroom.

For more information about Winterfest, go to visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest.

