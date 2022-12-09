People select Viewer's Choice Award winner in Whitewater art show

WHITEWATER — A piece of art about women’s rights was the winner of the Viewer’s Choice Award during the annual Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) Members Show and Sale.

Dawn Hunter’s “Women’s Rights Targeted” received the award, winning 25 notecards of the winning artwork that the artist can sell at their leisure.

Voting ended Sunday, Nov. 20. Participant artists were entered into a blind drawing for a free 2023 WAA membership. The winner was John Koebler.

The winning artist will receive 25 notecards of their winning art that they can sell at their leisure.

The WAA also receives 25 notecards to sell at the Cultural Arts Center for $2 until they are gone.

This, year voting occurred through both in-gallery and online. Gallery visitors would receive four stickers to put on place cards beside each art piece to vote for their favorites. Online visitors would select four pieces to submit and be added to the tally.

In-gallery visitors were given one sticker set per visit while online visitors were asked to vote only once per day. Both systems were anonymous.

The show will continue to be available for in-person viewing until Sunday, Dec. 18. After that, the show will be viewable online for the rest of the month.

For more information about the Members’ Show, visit www.whitewaterarts.org/members-show-2022.